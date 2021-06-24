Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars should consider giving free-agent OT Mitchell Schwartz a call

By Carlos Sanchez
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Jaguars made several additions to most positional groups this offseason. However, they opted not to make significant changes to the offensive line and brought back all starters from 2020. They expect the current group will perform better than they did last year but they should err on the side of caution and add depth ahead of training camp. Giving former Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz a call might not be a bad idea.

blackandteal.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

108K+
Followers
299K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Bleacher Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars must consider bringing in S Kenny Vaccaro for a visit

After wrapping up their veteran minicamp, the Jacksonville Jaguars are most likely in the process of evaluating their roster ahead of training camp. Although the Jags have already made several important moves this offseason, they still have enough cap space to make a few free-agent additions. If they are interested in fortifying their secondary, they could kick the tires on former Tennessee Titans and free-agent safety Kenny Vaccaro, as Russell S. Baxter of FanSided first suggested.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

3 free agents available for the Bears to upgrade their team

The Bears made some moves to improve the team this offseason. There are still some holes on the roster that can be filled with players in free agency:. The Bears improved the offensive line this offseason. They drafted Teven Jenkins and re-signed Germain Ifedi. With Jenkins being a rookie, and possible upgrades on the market for Ifedi, one of those players that can be both an upgrade and a mentor is Mitchell Schwartz.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars roster: Would you call left tackle Cam Robinson overrated?

The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the offseason making upgrades to most positional groups. However, they barely touched the offensive line and brought back all their starters from 2020, including left tackle Cam Robinson, who got slapped with the franchise tag. The move comes with pros and cons but the 2017 second-round selection recently made an unflattering list.
NFLUSA Today

Bleacher Report predicts Titans will sign OT Mitchell Schwartz

Arguably the biggest competition the Tennessee Titans will have in training camp will be at the starting right tackle spot after the team parted ways with 2020 starter, Dennis Kelly, earlier this offseason. Vying for the role will be 2021 second-round pick, Dillon Radunz, free-agent acquisition Kendall Lamm, and a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Can 49ers, NFC West all make the playoffs in 2021?

The new playoff format means the 49ers and entire NFC West can go through to the playoffs thanks to a preferable schedule against weaker divisions. One of the biggest obstacles standing between the San Francisco 49ers and a return to the playoffs is the fact that they belong to the toughest division in football in the NFC West.
NFLblackandteal.com

Jaguars free agency: 3 dream targets for Jacksonville in 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have enough cap space to be aggressive in 2022’s free agency. The Jacksonville Jaguars led the league in cap space before the start of free agency. At the time, it would’ve been reasonable to think they were going to pursue some of the biggest names in the market but that’s not how things went. Instead, they re-signed some of their own free agents and signed key depth pieces.
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Lawrence giving his all to Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence signed a life-changing contract on Sunday and is ready to hit the ground running at training camp later this month. Lawrence singed a four-year $36.8 million contract with a fifth year option and (...)
NFLYardbarker

Why the 49ers' Hands Are Tied in the Free Agent Market

When a top-level player is released or set to be traded, the first question from fans of the 49ers is, “Should we pick up this player?”. We have seen this play out numerous times, with last week showing the two most recent examples. The first coming after Jason Verrett tweeted that red and gold would look good on free agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram, and the second coming after David DeCastro was released by the Steelers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Three free agent cornerbacks Seahawks should still sign

The Seahawks still have a question mark at cornerback heading into the 2021 season. There are three free agent CBs Seattle should still target. One is a familiar face and I am starting to wonder, why don’t the Seahawks just make this happen? More on that in a minute. But...
NFLBig Cat Country

No, the Jaguars shouldn’t trade James Robinson

Wellhouse Company is proud to help Big Cat Country deliver Keep Choppin’ Wood to your inbox—you can sign up for the newsletter here. We’re a local, independent insurance agency right here in Duval providing everything from homeowners policies to risk management services that help you grow your business. Bang it...
NFLchatsports.com

6 free agents in problem areas the Panthers should sign pre-camp

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Olivier Vernon. Which free agents still on the market could the Carolina Panthers look to acquire to boost obvious problem areas ahead of training camp?. The Carolina Panthers could still use some help at certain positions to further boost their chances of attaining something notable...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Which quarterbacks will be on Steelers radar for 2022 NFL Draft?

The Steelers could be searching for a new franchise quarterback following the 2021 season. Here’s who they could be eying in next year’s NFL Draft. Even the most loyal Ben Roethlisberger fans must realize that his time is swiftly coming to an end. After the way he played in the final 6 games of the 2020 season, it appeared as though the Steelers may have been ready to move on. However, after Big Ben took a substantial pay cut and reworked his contract, he was given another year in Pittsburgh.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Analysis: 5 Free Agent Flyers Seahawks Should Consider Taking

After executing some uncharacteristic cap maneuvering tactics, the Seahawks had a far busier offseason than many expected. And even with all the moves they've made, predominantly on the free agent market, they still have some funds to spend—$8.3 million, to be specific, per OverTheCap.com. Some of that will likely be...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Vikings players entering the last chance saloon in 2021

Which Minnesota Vikings players are entering the last chance saloon in 2021?. The stakes could not be much higher for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. This is a team that massively underachieved last season despite the injury bug hitting them hard. Simply put, things have to improve in the coming months to ensure the natives don’t become more restless with the current regime.
NFLYardbarker

Should Stump Mitchell Get More Credit On The Browns Coaching Staff?

A lot of attention has circulated around Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski since he arrived over a year ago. However, one of his assistant coaches has a longer tenure with the organization and is deserving of more credit than he receives. His name is Stump Mitchell, and he has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy