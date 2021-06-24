Jaguars should consider giving free-agent OT Mitchell Schwartz a call
The Jacksonville Jaguars made several additions to most positional groups this offseason. However, they opted not to make significant changes to the offensive line and brought back all starters from 2020. They expect the current group will perform better than they did last year but they should err on the side of caution and add depth ahead of training camp. Giving former Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz a call might not be a bad idea.blackandteal.com
