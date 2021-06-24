Jaguars should consider giving free-agent OT Mitchell Schwartz a call

The Steelers could be searching for a new franchise quarterback following the 2021 season. Here’s who they could be eying in next year’s NFL Draft. Even the most loyal Ben Roethlisberger fans must realize that his time is swiftly coming to an end. After the way he played in the final 6 games of the 2020 season, it appeared as though the Steelers may have been ready to move on. However, after Big Ben took a substantial pay cut and reworked his contract, he was given another year in Pittsburgh.