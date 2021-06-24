Some Boise wells are drying up amid rapid development. What’s going on?

There’s only three feet of water left in the bottom of Sheryl Gaide Lundquist’s well. A few months ago, Lundquist’s son and daughter-in-law, who live in the house, noticed their water pump shutting on and off when they tried to take showers or wash their dishes. They installed a new pump before they realized that wasn’t the problem. It was the water level receding at the bottom of their 112 foot deep well.