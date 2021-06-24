Parts of MSF to close Sunday for Lubbock triathlon
Sections of Marsha Sharp Freeway in Lubbock will be closed Sunday to accommodate the Ironman 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon. Motorists traveling on FM 1729, FM 3523, FM 400, FM 40, FM 378, US 62 and Marsha Sharp Freeway should anticipate road closures and/or delays caused by participating cyclists, according to Jeremy Dearing, director of transportation operations for the Lubbock Texas Department of Transportation district.www.myplainview.com
Comments / 0