Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The best alternative to cloud storage puts privacy in your hands

By Staff
Android Central
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe era of unlimited cloud storage for major providers has recently ended, or will be ending soon. Cloud storage has its benefits, such as files being synced and updated across devices — as long as you have an internet connection. Up until very recently the free unlimited storage offered was enough to keep most users hooked, and seemed a boon to those not bothered about the 'cloudiness' of privacy issues. However, changing to a subscription service means concerns like security, control, or possible data leakages by third-party providers are all much more in focus.

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#Storage Devices#External Storage#Smartphone#Sandisk#Sandisk#Tb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Cell Phoneskomando.com

10 apps you need to remove from your phone now

Apps used to be fun add-ons to get the most out of your phone. Today, they’re vital to our everyday communication, work and play. Sadly, it seems like every week, there’s another list of bad apps causing headaches or putting your security at risk. Phony cryptocurrency and financial apps are scammers’ latest grift. Tap or click for red flags that the app you’re about trust your money with is a sham.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

These Android apps steal your data and money; uninstall them ASAP

The Joker has returned. By Joker, we refer to the malware that not only collects data from Android users, but also steals money and more. The malware was recently discovered on eight Android apps listed in the Google Play Store by Quick Heal Security Labs which reported it to Google and the affected apps were removed.
Cell PhonesForbes

Why You Should Stop Sending Texts From Your Android Messages App

Google has quietly updated its Android Messages platform this week, trying to plug a critical security gap for hundreds of millions of users. But, be warned, this isn’t all it seems. Google has rushed a half-completed product to market, just as the messenger battle has intensified. You should not be using this as your go-to—it’s time to switch.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
TechnologyPhone Arena

Customer could not get Verizon to register his device until he tricked them

No matter which carrier you use, the odds are that you have a story to tell about how you were ignored by the big faceless wireless provider. Of course, as the "little guy" in this battle, you had to fight with all of your might for justice. ZDNet today explained what happened to a wireless customer named Kevin and how he managed to capture the attention of Verizon after the firm refused to give him the customer service he needed.
ComputersInfoworld

How Mature is Your Cloud?

Faster. Better. More secure. These are the current demands and expectations of the perpetually shifting landscape of technologies. Your customers no longer wait for big software releases every couple of years. They expect a constant stream of improvements, experiments and traditional software development patterns can’t keep up. We’re no longer building software for months on end to then manually push onto a server on-premises. We now favor services over servers, automation over manual work and virtualized servers we can create in seconds. The seismic changes of cloud migration, and ultimately cloud maturity, can be difficult to manage, but those who embrace the transition make themselves more agile and secure.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How slow upload speeds affect Android users

We don't talk about upload speeds much, but there are several key ways how slow upload speeds affect Android users. When you shop for an internet package or check your connection speed, most people look at the download speed, and there's a good reason for this. Download speeds are the most important aspect of your connection as most of what most people do online is consume media. Watching videos, scrolling through Instagram, or even downloading a new game uses almost exclusively your download speed.
TechnologyeMarketer

4 best practices to build privacy into your product strategy

Join us to hear more from Sara Watson, Senior Analyst at Insider Intelligence, as she covers best practices for companies to differentiate on privacy. Click here to reserve your seat. Shifting consumer attitudes and new regulations have raised the stakes on personal data protection. Today, privacy is more than a...
ComputersForbes

What Does The Future Hold For Cloud Storage?

Dave Friend is the Co-Founder and CEO of Wasabi. 2021 welcomed the 15th anniversary of AWS cloud services and its S3 cloud object storage. I consider the introduction of S3 to be the real beginning of public cloud data storage. Since then, newer market entrants have competed with S3 through price and speed to win over customers, powering a fundamental industry shift.
Businesssoyacincau.com

Apple is Google’s largest customer for Cloud storage

Apple appears to be anticipating a stronger demand for its iCloud services as the company is set to increase its usage of Google Cloud storage solutions significantly this year. The Cupertino company is believed to be using Google cloud services as early as 2016 and they have confirmed it in 2018. Besides Google, Apple is also utilising Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its cloud storage needs.
ComputersComputer Weekly

Flexify brings virtualisation layer to multi-cloud storage

There are a number of ways to work in a multi-cloud environment, but so far it looks like one provider – Flexify.io – offers a virtualisation layer on top of numerous cloud storage back ends. The company claims it can make cloud supplier lock-in a thing of the past, and...
TechnologyCult of Mac

Enjoy a hot summer deal on cool cloud storage for 62% off

These days, managing your Apple devices is a critical part of enjoying their state-of-the-art technology. In order to download the upcoming iOS 15, you’ll need plenty of storage space on your device. Expanding your digital storage is useful for other reasons, too. It can prevent you from losing an important...
Computersgstylemag.com

Tips on Finding the Best Cloud Storage Solutions for Your Needs with Online Reviews

As a business manager or owner, you naturally want to ensure that any services you use offer reliability and efficiency. However, this is not always an easy goal to achieve if you have never used the service before and cannot get personal recommendations. When it comes to something as vital as cloud storage solutions for your business, reliability and quality are of the utmost importance, so you need to ensure you do your research.
Computersmakeuseof.com

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Secure Cloud Storage Service

There are several cloud service providers that boast of offering you secure storage. Every provider tries to advertise a unique selling point that would make you choose them over the others. But if you want the perfect cloud storage to securely store your files, you should look at factors other than the features they highlight.
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Increase Google Cloud Storage for Photos, Drive, & Gmail

Is your 15GB Google account storage quota nearly full? You don't need to panic; there are ways to increase your Google account's storage. In this article, we will show you a simple method for getting more storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. Utilizing Your Free Google Account Storage. By...
Technologyaithority.com

WISeKey WISeID Cloud Storage Now Can Be Used To Securely Store Confidential Documents In A Personal Cloud And Share With Other WISeID Users Removing Risks For Eavesdropping And Privacy Loss

WISeKey WISeID Cloud Storage now can be used to securely store confidential documents in a personal cloud and share with other WISeID users removing risks for eavesdropping and privacy loss. WISeKey International Holding Ltd a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that its WISeID Cloud Storage, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy