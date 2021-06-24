The best alternative to cloud storage puts privacy in your hands

The era of unlimited cloud storage for major providers has recently ended, or will be ending soon. Cloud storage has its benefits, such as files being synced and updated across devices — as long as you have an internet connection. Up until very recently the free unlimited storage offered was enough to keep most users hooked, and seemed a boon to those not bothered about the 'cloudiness' of privacy issues. However, changing to a subscription service means concerns like security, control, or possible data leakages by third-party providers are all much more in focus.