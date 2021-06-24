Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago White Sox: Garrett Crochet’s development is a big key

By Vincent Parise
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox has some good bullpen arms. There are some players that have outstanding stuff but struggled so far this year as well. There has been a bit of bad luck mixed in there as well for a lot of guys but they need to be better as a whole. One player who has had an up and down season so far has been Garrett Crochet. He is the type of player that may need some time in AAA before one more permanent call-up.

southsideshowdown.com

Comments / 1

FanSided

FanSided

108K+
Followers
299K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Rick Hahn
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Michael Kopech
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#The Chicago White Sox#Era#Major League#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Michael Kopech is nearing a return

The Chicago White Sox is a team that has dealt with a lot of injuries this season. Every team in the league has injuries stacking up at a record level but it seems to be happening to the most important players on the White Sox more than any team. Michael Kopech is one of those important players on the shelf but it isn’t as serious as some of the offensive players.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 1 reason to applaud Dylan Cease’s game

The Chicago White Sox were on fire on Wednesday night with their offense. One thing that sort of went unnoticed was the game of Dylan Cease. The team hit six home runs and Josh Donaldson ran his mouth again which are both stories that took center stage but Cease deserves some credit. It was an amazing outing for him and there is one reason to be extra proud of him for the way he battled out there.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Lucas Giolito’s postgame comments turn heads

The Chicago White Sox had a very nice game on Tuesday night. It got a little hairy at the end but they managed to pull out the victory for their second win in a row. It came after a very exciting day. Eloy Jimenez made it clear that he is on track to return soon, they gave a very positive update on Luis Robert, Billy Hamilton came back, and Gavin Sheets made his MLB debut where he had two hits. However, the big story from the game now is Lucas Giolito’s postgame comments.
MLBDuluth News Tribune

Twins, White Sox washed out in Chicago

CHICAGO — Kenta Maeda’s next start will have to wait. Again. Originally scheduled to start on Saturday against Cleveland before rain in Minneapolis forced the postponement of that game, Maeda’s start was pushed to Monday against the White Sox. Once more, his start was postponed by rain. The Twins and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: All Star’s put on showcase in Minnesota

On Sunday Lance Lynn, Carlos Rodón and Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox were each selected as members of the American League All-Star team. The news was the beginning of an eventful week in Minneapolis. The Chicago White Sox All-Stars came to play since being named to the team.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jace Fry: On track to rejoin big club

Fry's agency, Northwest Sports Management Group, announced Wednesday that its client will be called up from Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox will likely confirm the transaction prior to Wednesday's game against the Twins. Fry has yet to pitch for the big club in 2021 after opening the season on the 60-day injured list while recovering from offseason back surgery, but the southpaw has been make regular appearances in the minors for more than a month and looks to be healthy again. Over his 13 outings at Charlotte spanning 14 innings, Fry has posted a 1.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: 3 players that are pivotal to success

CHICAGO - JUNE 04: Yasmani Grandal #24 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after hitting the second of two home runs on the night against the Detroit Tigers on June 4, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Tigers 9-8, (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Making big-league debut Friday

Burger will be making his major-league debut Friday against the Tigers, batting eighth and playing third base. Burger was called up from Triple-A Charlotte earlier Friday. He'll fill in for Yoan Moncada (hand) as expected Friday and should have a solid chance of manning the hot corner throughout the weekend series. Burger slashed .322/.368/.596 with 10 homers and 46 RBI across 185 plate appearances with Charlotte.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Big day at plate

Abreu went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Detroit. The first baseman got Chicago on the board with an RBI single in the third inning before scoring on a Leury Garcia sacrifice fly. In the ninth, Abreu made things interesting with a three-run homer, but that left Chicago a run short in the loss. The 34-year-old went 5-for-14 with five RBI and four runs scored in this weekend's three-game series in Detroit. He's slashing .250/.330/.447 with 14 long balls, 61 RBI, 42 runs scored and a stolen base through 327 plate appearances overall.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Eric Haase own’s them offensively

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Eric Haase #13 of the Detroit Tigers makes a run to first base against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 19, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox were defeated...
MLBMLB Daily Dish

The Chicago White Sox select Colson Montgomery 22nd overall in the 2021 MLB Draft

With the 22nd pick, the Chicago White Sox select Colson Montgomery a shortstop out of Southridge HS (IN). The 19-year old is already drawing big league comparisons like Corey Seager. At 6-foot-4, he’s a power hitting lefty with pure athleticism and quick bat-speed. His average arm strength could still keep him in the infield at the next level. He has a high floor with a lot of room to add extra power in the box. He’s also a graded 50 defender, which is an impressive mark for someone his age and experience.
MLBESPN

Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 1

HBP--S.Anderson (Collins). WP--López, Valdez. Umpires--Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Sam Holbrook. T--3:30. A--12,077 (45,971). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cease scheduled to start for White Sox at Orioles

Chicago White Sox (53-35, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-60, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-4, 4.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +145, White Sox -167; over/under...
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Select Tanner McDougal in the Fifth Round (155th overall)

The White Sox drafted their first prep arm by selecting Nevada high school pitcher Tanner McDougal in the fifth round of the MLB Draft. McDougal is the the third consecutive pitcher taken by the White Sox, and he is the second right-hander taken by Chicago (the first was Sean Burke, selected in the third round).
MLBYardbarker

Eshelman leaves early in Orioles’ 8-3 loss to White Sox

Once the All-Star break is over, the Orioles hope their starting staff can get stronger. John Means, who’s missed more than a month with a strained left shoulder is expected back in the fourth or fifth game following the break. The Orioles hope Bruce Zimmermann, out with left biceps tendinitis,...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox select a high school shortstop in MLB Draft

Southridge's Colson Montgomery (2) fields a grounder during the Mater Dei Wildcats vs Southridge Raiders baseball game at Bosse Field Monday, April 29, 2019. Southridge Vs Mater Dei 34. The Chicago White Sox have done a good job drafting over the last few seasons. Players like Garrett Crochet, Andrew Vaughn,...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Adam Engel Powers White Sox to Season Sweep of Baltimore Orioles

Engel and Vaughn homer for 7 runs to sweep away the O's originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It wouldn’t be a 2021 South Side storyline without a little bit of drama. The White Sox swept the Orioles on Sunday by a final score of 7-5 in what was the first time in franchise history the White Sox swept an entire season series of more than three games against an AL opponent. It’s the last we’ll see of the White Sox before the All-Star break, and they went out with a bang. Three, to be exact.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: They are in a great spot heading into the break

The Chicago White Sox is one of the best teams in Major League Baseball after the pre-All-Star portion of the 2021 schedule. Going into the break, they are 54-35 after sweeping the Baltimore Orioles. They have won 7 of their last 10 games and lead the American League Central Division by 8.0 games. To say things are going well on the southside would be putting it lightly because they are legit World Series contenders.

Comments / 1

Community Policy