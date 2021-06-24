Chicago White Sox: Garrett Crochet’s development is a big key
The Chicago White Sox has some good bullpen arms. There are some players that have outstanding stuff but struggled so far this year as well. There has been a bit of bad luck mixed in there as well for a lot of guys but they need to be better as a whole. One player who has had an up and down season so far has been Garrett Crochet. He is the type of player that may need some time in AAA before one more permanent call-up.southsideshowdown.com
