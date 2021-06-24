Cancel
Covid in Scotland: Malta and Balearics join green travel list

BBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalta, Madeira and the Balearics are being added to the international travel green list for Scotland. The Scottish Government said there would be close monitoring of the Balearics ahead of the next review in three weeks. Other green list additions include Antigua, Barbados and Bermuda. The changes come into effect...

