Here's Everything We Know About That Catchy Song Loki Sings In Episode 3
Loki has been hanging around the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since 2011’s release of Thor. But he was always the sidekick villain, never the hero. Giving the character his own series on Disney+ was one of the biggest no-brainers for the MCU since he had such a devoted following and so much to explore. The latest revelation is that he sings (and well!), but what song is Loki singing in Episode 3? Is there an easter egg hidden here?www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0