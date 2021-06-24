Let Your Partner Know You’re Proud Of Them With These Sweet Texts
Few things feel more gratifying than when someone you love tells you they're proud of you and genuinely means it. This is especially true if that person is your partner. If your SO has been killing the game lately (maybe they got a promotion or aced a midterm they studied super hard for), they definitely deserve to be celebrated. A great way to brighten their day is to draft up some texts to send your partner to let them know you're proud, and that you really do recognize all the hard work they've put in.www.elitedaily.com
