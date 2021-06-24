Cancel
Oakland Hills' South Course set to reopen after long restoration that could land U.S. Open

Detroit Free Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland Hills Country Club announced Thursday its famed South Course, which Ben Hogan dubbed the Monster when he won the 1951 U.S Open, will reopen in early July after a $12 million restoration that has lasted nearly two years. Architect Gil Hanse’s extensive update to the Donald Ross classic in...

www.freep.com

