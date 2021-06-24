Oakland Hills' South Course set to reopen after long restoration that could land U.S. Open

SANDWICH, England — When it comes to the incessant best-in-the-world conversation, a handful of worthy gents have played a lucrative game of hot potato over the last half-decade. At least as far as the World Ranking goes. Jason Day enjoyed an ephemeral view from the top in early 2016, a reminder of just how long five years is in the sporting universe. Justin Thomas got his nose in there, as did Justin Rose for a quick second. Brooks Koepka had his run, which tends to happen when you win majors in bunches. All felt right when Rory McIlroy held the spot. Dustin Johnson’s ruthless consistency has been rewarded with a “World No. 1” next to his name, and despite trudging through a summer of meh results, he remains the official top dog.