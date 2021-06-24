Oakland Hills' South Course set to reopen after long restoration that could land U.S. Open

The new owners of the half a century old Marlton Golf Course & Country Club today announced the 162-acre golf resort is under a major renovation and will soon be re-opening to the public as a world class sports and entertainment community resort, featuring a completely restored PGA-quality, 18-hole golf course, cutting edge driving range, amphitheater, an upscale 5-star restaurant, and a restaurant incubator system. In addition, the golf pro shop, retail shops, two 15-acre organic farms, health and wellness center, glamping/camping areas, office building with a virtual office component, auto center, cigar lounge, African American golf hall of fame museum, Go-Go culture and lifestyle star walk of fame and museum, entrepreneurship academy, walking and hiking trails, fishing, paddle boats, dancing water ponds and lakes, recording studios and four state of the art sound stages with live streaming capabilities to attract world-wide events and performances.
