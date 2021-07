In the July 1 Columbian, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler said the following in referring to the special committee being formed by the speaker of the House: “It’s not good enough, it won’t do the job and I am committed to exploring the truth. It’s what Southwest Washington deserves. I will oppose this partisan select committee and will not serve on it if asked.” Herrera Beutler knows this is necessary if there is to be a House investigation since Republicans already rejected the idea of a bipartisan panel. If she is committed to finding the truth, then serving on this special committee is what her constituents deserve.