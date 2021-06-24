Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Police seeking to identify Sam’s Club theft suspect

By Elaijah Gibbs-Jones
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGZYZ_0aeLUXf300

The Fort Myers Police Department is trying to identity a person, who reportedly stole items at almost a $43,000 value, including multiple electronics from Sam’s Club located at 5170 South Cleveland Avenue.

The suspect is a white male, who wears a tan ball cap, black beanie, black and white striped shirt, jeans, black and white sneakers. Managers have reported two incidents to FMPD. The first incident occurred on February 21 and the second on May 4, and management told FMPD there were other incidents that were not reported.

He reportedly entered through the main entrance, loaded the items in a shopping cart and exited through the south grocery emergency exit.

If you have any tips, direct them to Fort Myers Police or SWFL Crime Stoppers .

Comments / 0

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Jeans#White Sneakers#Beanie#Sam S Club#Fmpd#Fort Myers Police#Swfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Police searching for vehicle in Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Police Department is searching for a dark colored SUV that was likely involved in a homicide investigation in Maple Crest Apartments yesterday. If you have information, you can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers or FMPD, and be eligible for up to a $3000 reward.
TrafficPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

FHP holding DUI checkpoints

The Florida Highway Patrol will be running DUI checkpoints in five Southwest Florida counties. The checkpoint aims to prevent drunk driving over the Fourth of July weekend

Comments / 0

Community Policy