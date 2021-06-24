Police seeking to identify Sam’s Club theft suspect

The Fort Myers Police Department is trying to identity a person, who reportedly stole items at almost a $43,000 value, including multiple electronics from Sam’s Club located at 5170 South Cleveland Avenue.

The suspect is a white male, who wears a tan ball cap, black beanie, black and white striped shirt, jeans, black and white sneakers. Managers have reported two incidents to FMPD. The first incident occurred on February 21 and the second on May 4, and management told FMPD there were other incidents that were not reported.

He reportedly entered through the main entrance, loaded the items in a shopping cart and exited through the south grocery emergency exit.

If you have any tips, direct them to Fort Myers Police or SWFL Crime Stoppers .

