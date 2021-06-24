Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Livingston A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 207 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Walker, or over Denham Springs. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Walker, Livingston, Watson and Shenandoah. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 6 and 21. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.