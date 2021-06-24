Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 207 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mobile Regional Airport, Wheelerville, West Hill, Orchard and Forest Hill.