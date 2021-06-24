Cancel
Fire restrictions in Custer Gallatin National Forest

By NBC Montana Staff
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — Custer Gallatin National Forest is implementing fire restrictions starting Friday. The following was sent out by the U.S. Forest Service:. The Custer Gallatin National Forest is implementing fire restrictions across the Forest starting Friday, June 25th at 12:01 a.m. MDT. Drought conditions continue to worsen across the Forest and the hot, dry, windy weather persists. The restrictions differ by area based on local conditions, so it is important to check with the area you are traveling to prior to departure.

