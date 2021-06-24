Cancel
Tourism

Extension Service to offer rangeland/wildlife webinar

 19 days ago

Dr. John Tomecek will offer a one-hour webinar July 1 at noon on “Integrated Approaches to Managing Wildlife Damage.” To register, go to agri-liferegister.tamu. edu/productListingDetails/3348. Upcoming webinars include: • “The Prairie Project Coupling Fire and Grazing” on Aug. 5 • “Natural Resource Tourism With Wildlife” on Sept. 2 For more information, visit texasrange webinars.tamu.edu.

