Cops in Camden County are on the hunt for a man who they say robbed a bank that's inside of a busy supermarket Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:10 PM, a man entered the Acme Supermarket on East Evesham Rd. in Runnemede, he went directly to the Citizens Bank branch that's inside the supermarket, and passed a note to the teller, says Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer. That note, according to authorities, demanded money in specific denominations and also threatened to shoot the teller if she did not comply.