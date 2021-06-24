Cancel
The ‘Sing 2’ Trailer Looks Like An Absolute Dance Party

By Madison Vanderberg
The Sing 2 trailer brings back your favorite musical mammals and top 40 hits. A movie about a bunch of animals competing on an American Idol-type reality show has no right to be as good as it is, and yet, Sing exists and is literally a perfect movie. Universal Pictures and Illumination have released the official trailer for the forthcoming sequel to 2016’s Sing, the little movie about a bunch of musical mammals that stole our hearts and jammed out to radio hits.

