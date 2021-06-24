Cancel
3 things to watch for as Mets and Phillies get set for NL East clash at Citi Field

By Matthew Roberson, New York Daily News
 19 days ago

After losing three of four in a crummy series with the Washington Nationals and splitting a four gamer against the Atlanta Braves, the Mets are readying to host another National League East opponent. The Philadelphia Phillies are next up on the schedule, which has the Mets in the middle of 16 straight games within their division.

The Phillies’ continued mediocrity this season is partially due to injury, but there isn’t a single team playing at full strength this deep into the calendar, especially not the Mets. Philadelphia’s double play combination of Didi Gregorius and Jean Segura will miss the festivities at Citi Field, and just as the Mets get Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil back to spark the offense, their bullpen depth takes a major hit with Jeurys Familia and Robert Gsellman hitting the injured list.

Still, plenty of stars will be on display as the Mets look to extend their four-game lead in the NL East, tied for the largest cushion of any division leader. A third doubleheader in six days kicks things off on Friday, beginning a series that could either catapult the Mets even higher in the standings or suck them back into the mush of .500 teams. Over the course of this densely packed four-game weekend, keep an eye on these important factors.

BOUNCE BACK FOR NOLA?

Phillies staple Aaron Nola turned in his worst game of the year last time he took the hill, and the Mets are hoping for a repeat performance on Friday.

The Giants roughed up Nola for two home runs and six earned runs in just 2.1 innings of work on Saturday. The lemon from Nola set new season worsts for earned runs, strikeouts, innings and pitches thrown while matching his highest walk total of 2021. Philadelphia needs a strong rebound in the worst way, even more so now that Zack Wheeler’s scheduled start has been pushed to Monday in Cincinnati.

Joe Girardi is surely looking for Nola to set the tone in the first game of this make-or-break meeting. The Philles’ 34 wins put them ahead of only the Marlins, Rockies, Pirates and Diamondbacks in the NL, but the weakened records of the East have kept them in the hunt. A strong start from Nola on Friday could get things going for this spiraling team, but he’ll have to overcome some past demons.

Nola has a well-built resume against the Mets (3.36 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 146 K/40 BB in 104.1 innings), but those take a dip at Citi Field. Eight stops in Queens have spat out a 4.40 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 45 innings. A few players in the home dugout have taken comfortable swings at the lanky righty, too. Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Dom Smith all hit .280 or better in their career against Nola. Each member of the Mets’ wrecking crew has taken at least 26 plate appearances against him and done significant damage. Alonso’s three homers ties him for the most anyone has ever hit off Nola. McNeil rocks a .379 on-base percentage and Smith has an astounding six doubles.

DEGROM VS. HARPER

The most alluring matchup on the horizon, though, is set for Saturday. That’s when baseball fans can sink their teeth into heavyweight bouts between Jacob deGrom and Bryce Harper. During their illustrious careers, deGrom and Harper have tangled 49 times. Harper’s come away with a .916 OPS, as four of his 11 hits have gone for extra bases. He’s also struck out 14 times, nothing to be ashamed of when the man throwing the ball is built of whatever stardust deGrom is made from.

Harper has spent all of 2021 feasting on fastballs. Seven of his ten home runs were fastballs that got redirected over the fence, and Harper’s .568 slugging percentage on fastballs could actually be higher. According to Expected Slugging Percentage (xSLG), a statistic that combines the ball’s exit velocity and launch angle with a player’s sprint speed to calculate expected outcomes of each batted ball, Harper should be slugging a robust .698 on heaters.

One of the game’s most prolific fastball hitters staring down a pitcher that regularly tops triple digits will make Harper’s Saturday at-bats must-see TV.

A TALE OF TWO BULLPENS

Even in their current state, without Familia and Gsellman, the Mets can still rest easy knowing that they have a better bullpen than almost anyone. The Phillies cannot say that.

Prior to Thursday’s slate of games, the Phillies’ group of relievers ranked 28th out of 30 teams in Wins Above Replacement (WAR). The only teams with a less valuable bullpen than the Phillies reside in Colorado and Arizona, faces of 2021 incompetence.

Philadelphia’s three most-used relief arms have provided anything but relief. Sam Coonrod, Hector Neris and Connor Brogdon have all walked three or more batters per nine innings. Coonrod and Neris also can’t keep the ball in the yard — the latter, a closer in name only, has blown five saves — and Brogdon has the highest ERA of any of them at 4.23.

The radioactive bullpen blew up in spectacular fashion in the Phillies’ last game. Philadelphia lost to Washington in a game where they held 5-0, 9-5 and 12-11 leads. The bullpen was responsible for nine runs as the Nats belted nine hits off them. Should any of these four games enter the late innings with a tight margin on either side, give the advantage to the Mets, especially if Phillies’ long man Ranger Suarez, who flexes a 0.67 ERA in 27 innings, turns back into a pumpkin.

©2021 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

