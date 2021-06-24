Cancel
Washington State

Britney Spears Is Bringing Bipartisanship Back to Washington

By Jane Recker
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, pop star Britney Spears opened up in a Los Angeles court about her desire to end her conservatorship—her father, Jamie Spears, has been in control of the star’s $60 million in assets since 2008. Spears, 39, said that she believes her current situation is “abusive,” and noted that she...

Britney Spears Conservatorship saga continues

There have been many reports as of late that Britney Spears conservatorship has been denied. However, the timeline of these events makes sense if you are following the actual case. Yes, Britney was denied but it’s from the filing in November of 2020. Britney’s testimony last week was presented for the most recent filing to remove her father Jamie Spears as her conservatorship. Which means the judgment on her conservatorship trial is not over. Attention to Britney’s conservatorship is now gaining attention from Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida inviting Spears To Testify Before Congress. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and a handful of other Republicans have extended an invitation to Britney Spears to speak before Congress. The other Republicans are Marjorie Taylor Greene, Burgess Owens, and Andy Biggs. Gaetz wrote a letter to Britney and stated, you have been mistreated by America’s legal system. We want to help. What happened to you should never happen to any other American. He said the Free Britney movement is part of a broader movement on conservatorship and guardianship reform in Congress. Do you think Congress needs to examine the laws governing conservatorship and guardianship? Is it a proper use of Congress’ time?
POTUSNewsweek

Video of Mel Gibson Saluting Donald Trump Viewed Over 500,000 Times

A viral video is making the rounds that shows actor Mel Gibson apparently saluting Donald Trump at the star-studded UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer on July 10. The video, originally posted by conservative outlet The Columbia Bugle on Twitter, shows the controversial actor and director gesturing...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Yes, Donald Trump's final days in office were even worse than we thought

(CNN) — Donald Trump's final days as president were defined by near-total chaos as House Democrats moved to impeach him for his action (and inaction) during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol even as the soon-to-be-former president sought to use the power of his office to settle scores and reward loyalists.
POTUSNew York Post

Mel Gibson caught on camera saluting Trump at UFC match

Controversial actor Mel Gibson saluted former President Donald Trump on Saturday, when they both attended a UFC match near Las Vegas. Gibson, known for starring roles in “The Patriot” and “Braveheart,” was captured making the military-style gesture to Trump as the former president walked through the crowd and waved. The...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Trump unloads on Kavanaugh

Former President Donald Trump, in a book out Tuesday by Michael Wolff, says he is "very disappointed" in votes by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, his own hard-won nominee, and that he "hasn’t had the courage you need to be a great justice." Driving the news: "There were so many...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump said whoever 'leaked' info on his White House bunker stay should be 'executed,' new book claims

Washington (CNN) — Then-President Donald Trump told a number of his advisers in 2020 that whoever leaked information about his stay in the White House bunker in May of that year had committed treason and should be executed for sharing details about the episode with members of the press, according to excerpts of a new book, obtained by CNN, from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Renews Calls to Impeach President Joe Biden

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again renewed her calls to impeach President Joe Biden, this time via social media app Telegram. The controversial Georgia Republican lawmaker shared the post under a picture of her and former deputy assistant to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka. Both Trump loyalists held an "Impeach...
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

Ted Cruz Slams Democrats Who Fled Texas And Gets Buried In Mockery

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) showed his short memory or his shamelessness ― or both ― during a Fox News interview on Tuesday. The Texas Republican was commenting on how Democratic state lawmakers left Texas on Monday in order to deny Republicans a quorum to vote on new election restrictions and several other contentious bills.

