Britney Spears Is Bringing Bipartisanship Back to Washington

There have been many reports as of late that Britney Spears conservatorship has been denied. However, the timeline of these events makes sense if you are following the actual case. Yes, Britney was denied but it’s from the filing in November of 2020. Britney’s testimony last week was presented for the most recent filing to remove her father Jamie Spears as her conservatorship. Which means the judgment on her conservatorship trial is not over. Attention to Britney’s conservatorship is now gaining attention from Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida inviting Spears To Testify Before Congress. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and a handful of other Republicans have extended an invitation to Britney Spears to speak before Congress. The other Republicans are Marjorie Taylor Greene, Burgess Owens, and Andy Biggs. Gaetz wrote a letter to Britney and stated, you have been mistreated by America’s legal system. We want to help. What happened to you should never happen to any other American. He said the Free Britney movement is part of a broader movement on conservatorship and guardianship reform in Congress. Do you think Congress needs to examine the laws governing conservatorship and guardianship? Is it a proper use of Congress’ time?