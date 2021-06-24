Watch 'The Harder They Fall' teaser; OWN, Onyx Collective & Hulu partner for 'The Hair Tales'; & more
Netflix has unveiled the first teaser-trailer for their highly anticipated all-Black Western, The Harder They Fall. The star-studded feature, which includes Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and Delroy Lindo, follows Majors as outlaw Nat Love, a man set on revenge after he learns that the man who killed his parents is being released from prison. Nat then reunites with his old gang to track down his enemy.www.myclallamcounty.com