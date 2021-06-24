Cancel
Watch 'The Harder They Fall' teaser; OWN, Onyx Collective & Hulu partner for 'The Hair Tales'; & more

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has unveiled the first teaser-trailer for their highly anticipated all-Black Western, The Harder They Fall. The star-studded feature, which includes Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and Delroy Lindo, follows Majors as outlaw Nat Love, a man set on revenge after he learns that the man who killed his parents is being released from prison. Nat then reunites with his old gang to track down his enemy.

Idris Elba
Zazie Beetz
Colman Domingo
Lakeith Stanfield
Delroy Lindo
Regina King
Jonathan Majors
Oprah Winfrey
Michaela Angela Davis
#The Harder They Fall#Onyx Collective Hulu#Onyx Collection And Hulu#Ross Davis#Amc Networks#Allblk#Baby#Abc Audio
Wide Open Country

'The Harder They Fall': New Western Coming to Netflix Features a Famous Black Cast

The first trailer for The Harder They Fall has dropped, and the fandom has already begun. What's being heralded as a "new school Western" flexes a star-studded cast of Black actors: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Regina King, and Idris Elba. The film, due out later this year, will mark Jeymes Samuel's directorial debut.
Distractify

Why Jazz Raycole Left ‘My Wife and Kids’ After Season 1

More than a decade and a half after it left ABC airwaves, the 2000s-era sitcom My Wife and Kids is finally streaming, and fans are rejoicing. “My Wife and Kids is now on Hulu. This is an impressive attempt to keep me indoors,” one viewer tweeted on July 8. (Hulu tweeted back that same day, asking, “Is it working?”)
New trailers: The Harder They Fall, Ted Lasso, The Suicide Squad, and more

Since it was one of the top picks on Netflix and everyone’s talking about it, I started watching Manifest and got five episodes in before I realized it was basically a version of Lost with a few wacky twists and I am not falling for THAT again. But the deeply weird and wonderful The Good Fight is back, and the pilot had Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald at their best, so I can’t wait to see what happens this season (although we said goodbye to two of the show’s best characters, boo). Also can we talk about Loki? We probably can’t without giving away spoilers but episode three gave us a LOT, most of which I suspect were attempts at misdirection.
News Talk 1490

Tracee Ellis Ross Teams Up With Oprah To Create “The Hair Tales” Docuseries

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. If there’s one thing Tracee Ellis Ross knows, it’s hair. The model, actress, and entrepreneur launched Pattern, a haircare line that focuses on nourishing and strengthening your natural coils and curls. The Blackish actress is very vocal about the importance of loving your hair, and now she’s showing us how in her latest project The Hair Tales.
94.3 Lite FM

‘The Harder They Fall’ Trailer: Netflix’s New Spin on the Old West

What was the last Western that really fell fresh and exciting? The Harder They Fall definitely does. It stars an amazing cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, and Regina King, and it’s an incredibly stylish thriller set in the Old West, featuring a killer soundtrack. It comes from director Jeymes Samuel, better known as the British musical act The Bullitts (named after the classic Steve McQueen cop film). Samuel previously served as a musical consultant on Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, and made the short Western They Die By Dawn.
The 7 Best New Movies to Watch on Hulu in July 2021

It’s officially July, which means hot dogs, trips to the beach/pool, and watching great movies in the cool air conditioning. To that last point, July also brings us a bevy of new movies to watch on the various streaming services, including Hulu. Indeed, Hulu has announced a robust lineup of new movies hitting the streaming service this month, and we’ve singled out the best of the best. It’s the perfect time to catch up on a comedy gem that got lost in the shuffle last year, a long-awaited sequel that’s actually genuinely great, or the first documentary from musician Questlove.
20 Best Scary Movies on Hulu (Watch If You Dare!)

Cozy blanket: check. Ginormous bowl of popcorn: check. Hand to squeeze: check! Now all you need for the makings of an epic evening on your very own sofa is a slate of horror movies guaranteed to solicit screams. To help you complete your checklist, we’re rounding up the best scary horror movies on Hulu ready for your streaming pleasure right now (No Hulu account? No problem. Click here to sign up and get your first month free).
‘The Harder They Fall’ Is About to Bring New Excitement to the Old-school Western

This week, Netflix released its first trailer for The Harder They Fall, a film with a to-be-announced premiere date that the streaming giant is trumpeting as a “new school Western.” Watching the two-and-a-half minute clip, however, you might find it decidedly old-school. Never mind all the modern stylization—the bullets and blood splattering in languorous slow motion, the camera lashed to the barrel of a spinning shotgun, the Fela Kuti music bumping on the soundtrack. This thing is steeped in classic Western signifiers: masked bandits, wild shootouts, daring train robberies, and horse hooves thundering across the Santa Fe desert. These things date back to The Great Train Robbery and the very invention of cinema itself.
Bad Hair 2020 Horror/Thriller Watch Online Prime & Hulu

The 2020 horror satire film Bad Hair is one of the underrated gems on Hulu and Prime. The film explores cultural explorations with interesting preludes, and its’s overindulgent, rambunctious comedy-horror sets it apart from its counterparts. Bad Hair was set up in LA back in 1989, and the first act...
BET

Issa Rae Partners With Converse For Collection Of Sneakers

Issa Rae has launched a new collection of sneakers with inspirational messages. Called “Issa Rae By You,” the 36-year-old partnered with artist Nick Fulcher for the brand's popular Chuck 70s. The shoes include inspirational phrases like "Run With It," "Celebrate the Wins," "Do It All," and "Walking in Your Purpose."
Succession season 3 premiere date will be this fall; new teaser

At this point yesterday, we were just hoping that Succession season 3 would see the light of day this fall. Now, isn’t it nice to have more confirmation?. Today, the network released a new teaser (see here — it does contain strong language, so be warned) that indicates the HBO drama will be on the air this fall. Given that production is still going on this summer, we weren’t altogether sure this was going to happen! Rest assured, though, that we are very-much grateful. We’re talking here about one of the best shows on TV and it would be nice to see something more sooner rather than later.
SharkFest: How to Watch the Annual National Geographic Event on Disney Plus and Hulu

National Geographic’s SharkFest is back, and 2021 is packed full of all-new originals about the apex predators. Kicking off with Shark Beach starring Chris Hemsworth on Monday, July 5, the annual television event features over 21 hours of new premieres plus 60 hours of enhanced content, including new installments of When Sharks Attack and the doc Playing With Sharks.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Week

Now that the initial excitement from Black Widow has worn off, it’s already time to get hyped about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next major event. We are, of course, talking about the Loki finale, which is coming to Disney Plus this coming Wednesday and looking to pay off the multiversal adventure in suitably spectacular fashion.
Best Female Spy Movies & TV Shows to Watch After Black Widow

Black Widow is out, bringing the women-led spy genre to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film follows Natasha Romanov in the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War as she works to bring down the Red Room, aka the Soviet-affiliated program that took her as a baby and brainwashed her into becoming an assassin. While the women-centric spy drama may be new for the MCU, it’s has been one of the most prolific and entertaining action sub-genres over the past few decades. If you’ve watched Black Widow and you’re looking for more taut and emotional spy thrillers to check out, we have some TV and film suggestions for you…

