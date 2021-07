Derecktor Shipyards, Dania, Fla., has announced that Richard Steady will be joining the 75-year-old yard as chief operating officer. “We are fortunate to have such a highly regarded and qualified maritime industry executive join our company,” said Paul Derecktor, president of Derecktor Shipyards. “As we open our new yard in Fort Pierce and continue improving our other facilities, the timing is right for someone with Richard’s talents to help steer us forward. His experience, management skills and leadership abilities will be invaluable as we grow the company.”