Last week, Montreal’s Apocalypse Rock Trio Scarlet Wives released their new single “Smoking Pistol”. Banging riffs, sassy haunting vocals, nothing short of a modern rock anthem. This new single comes at you with a heavy-hitting hook that’s both self-empowering and resenting the state of the world. Originally about hating the ceaseless hours working in the service industry to make ends meet, “Smoking Pistol” reflects life’s anguish, from daily frustrations to existential anxiety. Although this may sound dark, the song makes you feel like an empowered badass ready to take the world into your own hands. “Smoking Pistol” is their second release after their debut single Dream Funeral, both available on all streaming platforms.