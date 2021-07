Any doubts about Evil's future in its second season on Paramount+ can be laid to rest as the ViacomCBS streamer announced the supernatural thriller was renewed for a third season, according to Deadline Hollywood. Originally on CBS in its first season, the series was also accessible on its streaming platform CBS All Access before its permanent rebrand to Paramount+. With the network's decision to make season two and beyond a streamer exclusive, creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King's are able to take advantage of its new home making the series edgier with its darker themes and saltier language.