Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Wrong-way driver fatally shot following California police pursuit

By Associated Press
Bakersfield Channel
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Southern California have shot and killed two men they say were driving stolen vehicles. Authorities say a California Highway Patrol officer killed a man Wednesday morning after he led police on a wrong-way chase along freeways in a stolen flatbed truck and approached officers head-on. About nine hours later, a man driving a stolen utility box van was killed in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk after county sheriff's deputies thought he pulled a gun.

www.turnto23.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Norwalk, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#California Highway Patrol#Ap#The Sheriff S Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats under new pressure to break voting rights stalemate

Senate Democrats are getting squeezed by members of their own party to pass voting rights legislation, amid growing frustration that GOP-led states are moving forward with their own laws. Congressional Democrats have signaled alarm over state-level measures like the one in Texas, warning they could threaten the underpinnings of democracy...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. support grows as Cubans take to the streets to protest: "We've been fighting this fight for a long time"

President Biden is expressing support for demonstrators in Cuba after thousands of people took to the streets in one of the country's biggest protests in decades. "The U.S. stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights. And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people of Cuba," he said.
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."

Comments / 6

Community Policy