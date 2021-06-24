Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Husband Forbids His Wife to Get Pregnant, Life Teaches Him a Lesson – Subscriber Story

By Bettina Dizon
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ramon forced his wife, Lily, to have a child through a surrogate mother because he did not want her appearance to change. He later ran away with the baby, but karma hit him back. Although from different backgrounds, Ramon and Lily fell in love with each other. He was the...

news.amomama.com

Comments / 6

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
279K+
Followers
28K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Brings Her Homeless Ex-husband Home and Learns His Terrible Secret – Subscriber Story

A woman recognizes her ex-husband now living homeless because of her. She decides to help him by taking him home but learns the truth behind his “hobo story.”. Mary was walking down the street, running her errands for the week. It was a typical Tuesday afternoon in which she usually goes shopping and goes home to prepare dinner and wait for her husband John to join her after work.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant. Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
AfricaPosted by
CrimeOnline

Update: Mother lied about giving birth to 10 babies, wasn’t ‘even pregnant recently,’ police say

A South African woman made up a story about being pregnant and giving birth to 10 children, according to police. As CrimeOnline previously reported, the hospital that Gosiame Sithole, 37, claimed to have given birth at says that they never treated her. Later, Tsotesti’s family reported Sithole missing after no one heard from her for days after she supposedly gave birth to seven boys and three girls.
Euless, TXDallas News

Euless parents bring rare set of twins into the world

Rima Aldebbeh and her husband Rami Ramadan had no history of twins in their families. So when they were told Aldebbeh was pregnant with identical twin girls, it came as the first surprise, according to KXAS-TV (NBC 5). Then the Euless couple was told just how rare the pregnancy was.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I don’t wait for my sister to ask before I take her baby. ‘I’m bringing him to the bedroom, turning on my favorite show, and he is mine for the next 2 hours.’: Mom of 3 urges ‘stand in the gap’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I don’t wait for my sister to ask before I take her baby. Oops. That kinda sounds like kidnapping. Allow me to explain. When I visit my...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Sends Little Son to an Orphanage Because She Has a New Family, Karma Hits Her Back – Subscriber Story

After the woman found a new husband and started a family with him, she decided to give her son from the first marriage to an orphanage. After a while, karma reached her. Alex and Seth have been married for five years. While Seth served as a licensed State Attorney, Alex was an all-around housewife. Their family soon welcomed their first child, Thomas.
SocietyPosted by
InspireMore

‘You can stay with us.’ Arlo was just an hour old. ‘That would be wonderful,’ I accepted.’: 2 moms come together for the love of their son in open adoption, ‘It wasn’t weird, it wasn’t awkward, it’s everlasting love’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “‘You can stay with us,’ she said. ‘You can stay in our room. I don’t want you to have to go home.’ The midwife had just come in and explained to me there weren’t any nesting rooms for me, the adoptive mom, to stay in overnight at the hospital, but there might be room the following night. Arlo was just over an hour old, and everyone was still on a high from his anticipated, but dramatic, entrance. I wasn’t sure what it would be like staying with Arlo’s mom in her post-partum room, but I accepted. ‘Are you sure?,’ I said. ‘If you don’t mind, that would be wonderful.’ You see, I didn’t want to leave the hospital and lay awake all night thinking about how they were all doing, wondering if Arlo was taking his first feedings well, if he was warm enough in his bassinet, how Angie was feeling. If I was allowed, I wanted to be there.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Distractify

Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Being related to someone who is convicted of a largely publicized crime is an unenviable position to be in. No matter what you do or accomplish, that fact of life will almost always follow you. While the despair of that particular phenomenon doesn't hold a candle to what the victims of that crime endured, it's still undeniably a difficult circumstance. Something that Derek Chauvin's parents are probably going through right now.

Comments / 6

Community Policy