Saudi Arabia’s Bizarre Plans For A New Riyadh-Based Airline

The world has changed in a very short space of time with the global pandemic altering the way in which we think, behave and interact. Restrictions around the world have meant that now, more than ever, people have been relying on technology in their everyday life. Thanks to lockdowns and social distancing, demand for mobile and Internet gaming has risen considerably and TV and online streaming services have surged. As we depend more and more on technology it’s vital that telecommunications companies are able to provide their customers with the high-speed Internet connection to cope with the increased demand – enter 5G. stc has been showcasing its advanced 5G technology at MWC Barcelona 2021, the world’s leading mobile technology event that’s attended by over 750 networks and 400 companies presenting the latest innovations. Guests have been enjoying over 250 conference and keynote sessions, of which stc’s GCEO Eng. Olayan M. Alwetaid spoke on the topic of sustainability within the ICT industry.