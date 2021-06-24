Hillsdale hosts USA shooting Junior Olympic development camps
As many sports events, athletes, and teams prepare to head to Tokyo for the Summer Olympic Games, many Junior Olympic competitions begin and host developmental camps throughout the country as a surge in popularity presents a unique opportunity to expand and promote their sports. One of those sports is competitive shooting, a sport gaining traction in many states on both Olympic and Junior Olympic levels, but also on a college and high school level.www.hillsdale.net
Comments / 0