Lily Collins to Play Polly Pocket in Live-Action Movie From Lena Dunham

By Brent Lang
SFGate
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince she first captured kids’ hearts in the late 1980s, Polly Pocket has inspired playsets, dolls, web series and television shows. She’s roller-skated, snowboarded, shopped, sang, and exhibited a captivating can-do attitude. Now, Ms. Pocket will be the subject of a feature film that will be written and directed by Lena Dunham, the creator of “Girls.” “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins will put her own spin on Polly, and will produce the film in addition to playing the title role.

Comments / 0

