Lily Collins to Play Polly Pocket in Live-Action Movie From Lena Dunham

"Heroes don't get bigger than this!" Paramount Pictures has released an official trailer for their live-action Clifford the Big Red Dog movie, adapted from the classic Scholastic book series by Norman Bridwell. Technically this is a "hybrid" movie because Clifford is actually entirely CGI, though they did use a creepy maquette thing on set during filming. A girl's love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size. Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Clifford the Big Red Dog stars Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong and John Cleese as Mr. Bridwell. Thankfully this doesn't look as bad as it could, but it also doesn't look that great. There's not much of a story other than "hey it's a big dog!" Which is kinda fun, but it needs more than that.