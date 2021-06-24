Early 2022 start eyed for Elliston Place hotel project

A first-quarter 2022 construction start is eyed for a Holiday Inn Express that will replace the Louise Douglas Apartments on Elliston Place within the Rock Block. Previously, the project had been slated to start last fall. The coronavirus pandemic impacted that start, officials with the project have said. Elliston Hospitality LLC, which is affiliated with Nashville-based SiLa Developments, owns the property, having acquired it for $6.5 million in July 2019, according to Metro records. The LLC will redevelop the site.