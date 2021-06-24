Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Mainland Spain, Greece, Italy and France remain on amber list

By Helen Coffey
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZVCC_0aeLSWhu00

Europe’s tourism big hitters failed to go green in the government’s latest update of its traffic light system for international travel.

The Department for Transport (DfT) announced the second review of its green, amber and red lists, with changes due to come into effect at 4am on Wednesday 30 June.

Mainland Spain , Greece , Italy and France all remained on the amber list in the 24 June reshuffle.

Portugal, once the only mainstream holiday destination to achieve green status, also remains stuck on amber, necessitating 10 days of quarantine and two PCR tests for all travellers returning to the UK.

In a further blow to the UK’s beleaguered tourism industry, only the slimmest handful of countries were upgraded to green, meaning arrivals into Britain no longer need to self-isolate: Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands of Spain, although every territory bar Malta is on the “green watchlist”.

The green and green watchlist is now comprised of 27 places in total.

The government currently only advises travelling internationally for leisure purposes to green list countries; however, it remains perfectly legal to go on a foreign holiday to amber or indeed red list destinations.

On the other end of the spectrum, six countries all plunged from amber to red: Haiti, Uganda, the Dominican Republic, Tunisia, Eritrea and Mongolia.

The list of 56 red list countries come with the harshest restrictions, with returning travellers forced to pay £1,750 for 11 nights in a government-mandated quarantine hotel. The price includes an airport transfer, all meals and two PCR tests to be taken on day two and day eight.

Currently, only those with British residency are allowed into the UK from red list countries.

Although amber list returnees still face prohibitive restrictions at present, the government has confirmed its plan to allow fully vaccinated travellers to skip quarantine when arriving from amber-listed countries , although they will still be required to take a test.

It intends this change to take effect from “later in the summer”.

The Department for Transport said in an update: “In recognition of our successful domestic vaccination programme, and as part of the Global Travel Taskforce’s checkpoint review, our intention is that later in the summer, arrivals who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine when travelling from amber list countries.

“We expect this to occur in phases, starting with UK residents. They will still be required to take a pre-departure test and a test on Day 2, and any positive results will be sequenced to continue to manage the risk of importing variants.”

It will also remove the guidance that people should not travel to amber countries.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

175K+
Followers
89K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#France#Dft#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Country
Tunisia
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Double-jabbed holidaymakers 'must still take PCR tests' after visiting 'amber list' countries adding HUNDREDS of pounds to costs despite Grant Shapps preparing to announce TODAY that quarantine is being axed for fully-vaccinated from July 19

Double-jabbed holidaymakers will still have to take PCR tests after visiting 'amber list' countries despite Grant Shapps preparing to announce quarantine rules are being ditched from July 19. The Transport Secretary is expected to confirm today that the self-isolation rules are being waived for the fully-vaccinated from so-called 'Freedom Day',...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Italy to impose quarantine on UK travellers

Italy is to introduce a five-day Covid quarantine for travellers from the UK from Monday amid growing concerns about the spread of the Delta variant. The Italian government said travellers from the UK will also be required to have mandatory Covid tests. Italy, however, will also open the door to...
TravelThe Guardian

UK Covid travel rules could change at short notice, warns minister

The UK transport secretary has refused to say he would book a foreign holiday for himself and his family yet, even as travel restrictions are eased for several destinations. Grant Shapps warned anyone looking to travel abroad that the rules could change at short notice after Malta, Madeira and the Balearic islands, among others, were added to the list of countries from which travellers could return without having to quarantine.
TravelThe Guardian

UK excluded again from EU’s Covid-safe travel list, but US added

British tourists face continued restrictions on travelling to the EU this summer even as the bloc opens up to others, including residents of the United States. Eight countries are to be added to a list of countries from where the EU says non-essential travel is safe, but the UK has not been included.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news – live: Spain’s tighter entry rules for unvaccinated tourists come into effect

Just 44 hours after the Balearic islands were added to the UK’s quarantine-free list, unvaccinated British visitors will have to present evidence of a negative test before travel to Spain.Previously there were no requirements beyond completing a “health control form”.The government in Madrid says the prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, personally announced the rule change “in order to protect both residents and visitors, given the rising infection rates in the United Kingdom”.New coronavirus cases in the UK are running at about twice the rate of Spain.From midnight 2 July, vaccinated travellers who wish to avoid testing must present “a vaccination...
Lifestylelivefromalounge.com

Switzerland opens up to fully-vaccinated Indian travellers

Switzerland has, in a recent move, updated their guidance, opening up the country to travellers from countries which have the Variant of Concern in circulation. Subseqently, On June 26, 2021, Switzerland issued a new notification, announcing that they will start issuing Type-C Schengen Visas for Switzerland to Indians. Here is a lowdown of what has undergone so far.
Travelb975.com

Portugal to quarantine unvaccinated British tourists for 14 days

LISBON (Reuters) – Passengers arriving in Portugal from Britain must quarantine for 14 days from Monday if they are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Portuguese government said in a statement late on Sunday. The new rule, which will remain in place until at least July 11, comes amid...
Public Healthkentlive.news

UK visitors to Portugal must isolate for 14 days if they are not fully-vaccinated

UK visitors to Portugal who are not fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 must quarantine for two weeks on arrival. The strict new rules came into force today (Monday) and state anyone travelling to mainland Portugal by air, land or sea, will have to prove they have been given two doses the vaccine at least two weeks previously, or self-isolate "at home or a place indicated by health authorities".
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Could Balearic Islands lose green list status following Covid surge?

The Balearic Islands could be at risk of being pushed off the green list and into amber after a spike in new coronavirus infections.More than 500 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days – five days after the popular Spanish holiday islands, including Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, got upgraded to the UK’s green watchlist.Health officials confirmed that 303 new cases were recorded on 3 July alone; and 203 the day after.The number of infections per 100,000 people for the last fortnight now stands at 130.It was announced on 24 June that the islands would move from...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Green list news – live: Vaccinated Brits could escape quarantine as Malta and Balearics slated for green list

Fully jabbed Britons may not have to quarantine when they return home from amber destinations this summer, according to reports.Ministers are working on plans to allow quarantine-free holidays this summer.Meanwhile, Malta and the Balearic islands of Spain are slated for the green list, which is due to be updated tomorrow.There are currently 11 countries on the green list, most inaccessible to British tourists.It comes as the travel industry lobbies the government in a Travel Day of Action, putting pressure on the government to support the beleaguered travel industry.Follow the latest updates below: Read More When is the next review of green list countries?Which countries are likely to be added to the green list?Green List Travel: Listen to the latest Simon Calder podcast

Comments / 0

Community Policy