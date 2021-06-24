Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Olivia Rodrigo: See Her Complete Style Evolution

By Gianluca Russ o
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In just a few short months, Olivia Rodrigo has gone from Disney darling to international pop sensation. Her debut album, Sour, has put her on the map as a rising trailblazer, following in the footsteps of legends like Taylor Swift. And with her powerful, beautifully painful voice also comes Olivia's unique style and sense of fashion. From tunes to threads, she is the ultimate full package.

www.teenvogue.com

Comments / 0

Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Leane
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Marc Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Evolution#Mini Dress#Disney#Trailblazer#Plaid#Marine Serre#Maaany Pinterest#Cruella De Vil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

Does Olivia Rodrigo have a new boyfriend?

Olivia Rodrigo says she’s moved on from the place she was when she recorded her hit album, SOUR. Maybe one reason she was able to do that is that she reportedly has a new love in her life. A source supposedly close to Olivia tells E! Online that when the...
Beauty & FashionOk Magazine

Shock & Awe: Elizabeth Banks, Colman Domingo, Sarah Jessica Parker Pop In Hot-Pink Designs On The Red Carpet

We all know you can be pretty in pink, but on the red carpet, stars are down right fierce in fuchsia!. Certainly not going for subtle, celebs have been busy turning head in shocking hot-pink designs. The neon shade has been seen on the recent runways of Oscar De La Renta, Schiaparelli and Christopher John Rogers and quickly found its way onto Hollywood's hottest style stars.
RelationshipsPosted by
POPSUGAR

In Not-So-Sour Dating News, Olivia Rodrigo Appears to Have a New Man in Her Life

Olivia Rodrigo appears to be "happier" than ever. On top of releasing her debut album, Sour, in May and dominating the music charts, the 18-year-old singer reportedly has a new man in her life. While attending the Space Jam 2 premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California on June 29, Olivia sparked romance rumors with producer Adam Faze when they were spotted cuddling in line. According to E! News, Olivia brought Adam as her plus-one to the event and introduced him as "her boyfriend" to fellow party-goers. "Olivia was in great spirits celebrating Space Jam 2 last night," a source told the publication. "They were really cute together and weren't trying to hide their affection at all." It's unclear when the duo started dating, but according to the insider, they "met through industry friends" a few months ago. "It's only been a few months but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious."
CelebritiesTime Out Global

Courtney Love has serious beef with Olivia Rodrigo

The music world is rife with epic beefs. Biggie and Tupac. Kanye and Taylor. Lennon and McCartney. Salieri and Mozart. Prince and Michael Jackson. Eric Clapton and basic medical science. This isn't one of those beefs. This is a beef between a 56-year-old rock star and an 18-year-old about crying...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Princess Diana fashion: Charting her style evolution from from Sloane Ranger to fashion renegade

More than 20 years after her death, Princess Diana’s legacy remains a global obsession. From the Virgin Atlantic jumper she wore to the gym, or the “Black Sheep” crewneck that recently went back on sale, to the velvet gown she wore to dance with John Travolta at the White House, each outfit is as memorable as the moment in which she wore it.Hers was a wardrobe to suit all tastes, from offbeat mods to strait-laced sloanes, depending on the decade. And while much of it was exemplary of the era (is there anything more 1980s than the leg-of-mutton sleeves and...
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Watch Ed Sheeran crown Olivia Rodrigo the 'new Avril Lavigne'

In a recent interview with Audacy's Bennett on Most Requested Live Ed Sheeran compared Olivia Rodrigo to Avril Lavigne, which left a lot of fans saying, “what the hell!?”. During the Sunday conversation, Sheeran said, “I love Olivia Rodrigo. I don’t know if she would like this comparison, but I’ve been saying for years the world needs a new Avril Lavigne.”
Musicarcamax.com

Olivia Rodrigo 'is dating film producer Adam Faze'

Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly dating Hollywood producer Adam Faze. The 18-year-old star has apparently found love with the film producer, and they recently stepped out together at the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California. Olivia and the 24-year-old film producer have known...
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

Bella Hadid Is Breathtaking in an Anatomy-Inspired Couture Gown

Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli couture on the Cannes red carpet Sunday. The stunning look included a gilded brass necklace in the shape of the passageways of the lungs. Hadid recently went Instagram official with new boyfriend Marc Kalman. While I'm sorely tempted to fill this entire article with breathing-related puns,...
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Olivia Rodrigo Accused By Courtney Love Of Plagiarising Artwork

Olivia Rodrigo has been accused by Courtney Love for plagiarising and ‘stealing’ after the release of Sour Prom concert film artwork. The former Hole singer highlights similarities between the cover art of the band’s 1994 album, Live Through This, and Rodrigo‘s new photos for her upcoming Sour Prom concert film.
Denver, CO303magazine.com

303 Style Profile – Olivia Charmaine Morris on Her Style Inspiration and Hosting The Tea

303 Style Profile is an ongoing series highlighting unique locals and their incredible style and stories. Go here to see past profiles. Growing up in New York City, actress and host Olivia Charmaine Morris was able to hone in on her style, mixing vintage and new, unique pieces. Living in Los Angeles, not only did Morris refine her style further, but she also broke into the film and TV industry, working behind the scenes with networks like TNT and TBS, as well as Kerry Washington’s production company, Sullivan Street. Now, living in Denver, Morris is embarking on her next adventure.
CelebritiesVogue

Olivia Rodrigo Wears The Ultimate ’90s Party Dress To Her “Sour Prom”

If there’s one thing Olivia Rodrigo knows how to get right, it’s an impeccable reference. Whether it’s harking back to the confessional lyrics and scuzzy guitars of her musical heroes like Alanis Morissette and Fiona Apple; the nods to Jennifer’s Body and Japanese horror Audition in her Petra Collins-directed “good 4 u” video; or even her homage to Courtney Love’s 1994 Hole album Live Through This in the promo shots for the “Sour Prom” concert film she debuted this week, Rodrigo always hits the bullseye.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Olivia Rodrigo bounced back to Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of June 18th through June 24th. After ceding the top spot to Polo G last week, the Sour singer-songwriter picked up 124.5 million song streams to secure her fourth non-consecutive week atop the chart. In returning to Number One on the Artists 500, Rodrigo also became the first female artist to sweep all three major charts for a second time, as Sour held on at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart and “Good 4 U” scored another week atop the Top 100 Songs chart.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Harry Styles' deep connection with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles has a "deep connection" with Olivia Wilde. The One Direction singer has been romancing the 'Booksmart' director - who has son Otis, six and daughter Daisy, four, with her estranged husband Jason Sudeikis - for several months, and sources have now said the couple "care so much about each other" and have already formed a strong bond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy