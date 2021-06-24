Cancel
World

Fully vaccinated amber travellers will not have to quarantine from ‘later this summer’, government says

By Cathy Adams
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

The government has confirmed its plan to allow fully vaccinated travellers to skip quarantine when arriving from amber-listed countries , although they will still be required to take a test.

It intends this change to take effect from “later in the summer”.

It follows speculation that fully-jabbed travellers could skip quarantine when returning from amber countries as early as next month.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said in an update: “In recognition of our successful domestic vaccination programme, and as part of the Global Travel Taskforce’s checkpoint review, our intention is that later in the summer, arrivals who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine when travelling from amber list countries.

“We expect this to occur in phases, starting with UK residents. They will still be required to take a pre-departure test and a test on Day 2, and any positive results will be sequenced to continue to manage the risk of importing variants.”

More details will be set out next month, it said. It’s unclear when the change might come into effect.

The DfT also said it would stop advising against travel to amber destinations at the same time.

Most of Europe remains on the amber list in the latest traffic light update, which mandates 10 days of self-isolation and two PCR tests.

However, Malta, Madeira and the Balearics were added to the green list, in a much-needed boost for holidaymakers.

