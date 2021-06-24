Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

By Tim Kelly
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 19 days ago

Three-time American League MVP Alex Rodriguez revisits the time he was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox. Read more on Audacy Sports and WEEI.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Selig
Person
Alfonso Soriano
Person
Buster Olney
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Alex Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Tonight#The Boston Red Sox#The Texas Rangers#Mlbpa#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox’ Alex Cora on Hunter Renfroe: ‘He has been amazing the last two months’

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants the baseball world to put more respect on Hunter Renfroe’s name. Playing in the 500th game of his major-league career Monday night, Renfroe came through with two incredibly important home runs as part of a 2-for-4 showing at the plate in the Red Sox’ 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Royals at Fenway Park.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Franchy Cordero at first base for Boston Red Sox? ‘He signed as a shortstop. He’s a good athlete,’ Alex Cora says

BOSTON — Franchy Cordero took reps at first base during pregame work Tuesday at Triple-A Worcester’s Polar Park. “He signed as a shortstop. He’s a good athlete,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday here at Fenway Park. “And (chief baseball officer (Chaim) Bloom talked about it a few days ago. He’s going to get his work in at first. And whenever we decide for him to play at first, he’ll play it. I think versatility is important to what we’re trying to accomplish. And if he can handle that position, it’s not only good for us. It’s good for him, too. It just gives us another option, another versatile player. And we’ll take advantage of that.”
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Eduardo Rodriguez has 2.50 ERA in last 3 starts for Boston Red Sox: ‘There’s a lot of conviction,’ Alex Cora says

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After a brutal seven-start stretch, it looks like Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez has fully turned the corner. Rodriguez tossed six scoreless innings in Boston’s 3-2, extra-innings win over the Athletics on Friday night, striking out six batters and allowing only one hit. In his three starts since June 22, Rodriguez has posted a 2.50 ERA (5 earned runs in 18 innings), allowing 13 hits and recording 21 strikeouts in three Sox wins. The Red Sox have now won his last six starts and are 11-5 when he pitches this season.
Posted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers honored to make first All-Star Game: ‘He’s becoming a beast,’ Xander Bogaerts says

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Midway through the Red Sox’ long flight from Boston to the Bay Area on Thursday afternoon, manager Alex Cora’s voice came over the loudspeaker with an announcement. Not only was Xander Bogaerts heading back to the All-Star Game as the American League’s starting shortstop, but third baseman Rafael Devers -- an All-Star for the first time -- would be starting alongside him at third base.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez is finally turning the corner

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez is returning to form on the mound. The looming trade deadline will inevitably create an arms race with contenders loading up for a potential playoff run. One of the biggest upgrades the Boston Red Sox can make won’t require giving up any assets in a deal though. They simply need Eduardo Rodriguez to solidify their rotation by pitching to his capabilities.
MLBScarlet Nation

Nathan Hickey drafted 136th by Boston Red Sox

Nathan Hickey became the third Florida Gator taken in the 2021 MLB Draft when the Boston Red Sox selected him 136th overall in the fifth round. Hickey is the fourth-highest Florida catcher to be selected in the draft following Mike Zunino (3rd in 2012), Marc Sullivan (52nd overall in 1979), and Taylor Gushue (131st 2014). The left-handed-hitting catcher will likely move to a corner infield spot when his professional career begins but his bat plays at any level. Hickey led the team with a .315 average and walked more than he struck out (42 walks, 40 strikeouts). The second-year Gators backstop also slugged .522 with nine home runs, two triples, 15 doubles, 40 runs, 42 walks and one stolen base. He finished the season ranking seventh in the SEC in walks and ninth in OBP.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Reveals When Christian Arroyo Will Return To Red Sox

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Christian Arroyo remains out of the lineup for the Boston Red Sox in their series finale against the Oakland Athletics. But manager Alex Cora on Sunday revealed a timeline for his activation. “He’s not playing today,” Cora told reporters...
MLBOver the Monster

The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Phillies, Previewing the Yankees

Welcome back to another edition for the Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast, your spot on the Over the Monster Podcast network to recap the latest series and look ahead to the next one on the docket. Today, we talk about the three-game set at Fenway against the Phillies to end the first half and look forward to the four-game set against the Yankees starting on Thursday.
MLBFOX Sports

Torreyes homers, Philly bullpen shines in 5-4 win over BoSox

BOSTON (AP) — Ronald Torreyes hit a three-run homer, Philadelphia used six pitchers after losing its scheduled starter to COVID-19 contact tracing, and the Phillies hung on to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Sunday. The Phillies took the last two of the three-game series at Boston and enter...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Gerrit Cole throws 129 pitches in Yankees' 1-0 shutout of Astros

Gerrit Cole enjoyed a triumphant return to Minute Maid Park and the New York Yankees made a solo home run from Aaron Judge stand in their 1-0 road win over the Houston Astros Saturday. The Yankees clinched the season series by sending the Astros to their second consecutive shutout loss...

Comments / 0

Community Policy