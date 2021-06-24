Jacob deGrom’s NL Cy Young odds seeing big action at William Hill

DeGrom allowed two runs on four hits and struck out 10 in seven innings, taking a no-decision in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Milwaukee. The right-hander was effective Wednesday despite allowing multiple home runs for the first time in 15 starts this season. DeGrom gave up solo shots to Luis Urias and Jace Peterson, and that nearly saddled him with the loss were it not for Jose Peraza's game-tying homer in the bottom of the seventh. This was the third start in a row deGrom has allowed multiple runs, but he still has an outstanding 1.08 ERA, 0.54 WHIP and 146:11 K:BB across 92 innings. His next start is expected to come after the All-Star break.