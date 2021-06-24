Cancel
Jacob deGrom’s NL Cy Young odds seeing big action at William Hill

By Lucy Burdge
Audacy
Audacy
 19 days ago

Jacob deGrom’s betting odds are generating big action for the Cy Young futures market at William Hill. In a press release, the sportsbook outlined how much action he’s getting, as well as which other pitchers are also drawing Cy Young betting action.

MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Yet Another Dominating Trend From Jacob DeGrom

To put it plainly, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is good at throwing the baseballs. This is obviously not a groundbreaking statement, but it is amazing how he continues to hit another gear with each season. The awesome part is he’s continuing to find small things to improve upon...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Jacob deGrom’s Poor Start

We have grown accustomed to watching Jacob deGrom dominate opponents from the mound. But anytime he has one or two bad innings, the baseball world crumbles, as it did Thursday night. The Atlanta Braves lit up deGrom with three runs in the first inning. Second baseman Ossie Albies got the...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Mets fall to Braves on night Jacob deGrom is mortal

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom became mortal for a few minutes Thursday night, just enough time to bury the Mets in the kind of hole their floundering lineup is often incapable of escaping. Dominic Smith eventually got the Mets back to level ground, but the mojo was short-lived. Seth Lugo’s misguided...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Mets' Jacob deGrom says he will skip All-Star Game

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, the top pitcher in baseball, said Wednesday that he will not play in next Tuesday's All-Star Game in Denver. The 33-year-old deGrom made the announcement after Wednesday's 4-3, eight-inning victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of a doubleheader. "I've thought about...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

With Brett Anderson back, Brewers face Mets, Jacob deGrom

There are easier ways to ease back into action than with the tasks awaiting Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson. Anderson gets to pitch against -- and bat against -- the best pitcher in baseball Tuesday night, when he is slated to come off the injured list to oppose Jacob deGrom and thehost New York Mets in the middle game of a three-game series.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Mets, Brewers postponed due to rain | Jacob deGrom’s start pushed back

Two things have been established about the Mets this season. Jacob deGrom is very good, and Mother Nature clearly doesn’t like the Mets. Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Milwaukee Brewers was postponed due to rain, with the teams officially pulling the plug after waiting for nearly three hours in a rain delay at Citi Field in New York.
MLBaudacy.com

Jacob deGrom becomes second-fastest pitcher to 1,500 strikeouts

Jacob deGrom didn’t get the win on Wednesday, but the Mets did, and deGrom still got his seemingly regular piece of history in his latest outing. The Mets ace allowed just two runs over seven innings while striking out 10, the most notable coming in the fourth inning on a 100 mph heater to Willy Adames, marking the 1,500th strikeout of deGrom’s career.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Unexpected tribute to Mets’ Jacob deGrom’s greatness: Sherman

The Citi Field crowd acknowledged Jacob deGrom’s first at-bat Wednesday with a substantial ovation and chanted “MVP, MVP” when alerted in the fourth inning that the righty had become the second fastest pitcher to 1,500 strikeouts. Both were well earned. Of course. Yet, the best tribute to who deGrom has...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out 10 in Game 1

DeGrom allowed two runs on four hits and struck out 10 in seven innings, taking a no-decision in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Milwaukee. The right-hander was effective Wednesday despite allowing multiple home runs for the first time in 15 starts this season. DeGrom gave up solo shots to Luis Urias and Jace Peterson, and that nearly saddled him with the loss were it not for Jose Peraza's game-tying homer in the bottom of the seventh. This was the third start in a row deGrom has allowed multiple runs, but he still has an outstanding 1.08 ERA, 0.54 WHIP and 146:11 K:BB across 92 innings. His next start is expected to come after the All-Star break.
MLBNew York Post

Silence after Jacob deGrom proves he’s human biggest tribute of all: Sherman

The Citi Field crowd acknowledged Jacob deGrom’s first at-bat Wednesday with a substantial ovation and chanted “MVP, MVP” when alerted in the fourth inning that the righty had become the second fastest pitcher to 1,500 strikeouts. Both were well earned. Of course. Yet, the best tribute to who deGrom has...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 NL Cy Young leaders entering the MLB All-Star break, ranked

Unlike the American League where there is plenty of unknown and intrigue, the race in the National League for the NL Cy Young award has been fairly anticlimactic to this point. It’s not for a lack of great pitching, that has been on display and evident all year long for some. It’s simply because of one overly dominant pitcher putting up historically great numbers.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

MLB better hope Jacob deGrom’s decision on All-Star game doesn’t turn into a trend

For 14 years from 2003-2016, the MLB All-Star Game carried a lot of weight as it decided home field in the World Series. Having a roster full of the best of the best was critical for both the American League and the National League. While it’s a true exhibition now, the game still holds weight with baseball fans all over wanting to see the top tier pitchers like Jacob deGrom face the top hitters like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Jacob DeGrom Makes More History in Latest Start

Jacob deGrom racked up another milestone in what was a wild night for both player and the New York Mets in the first game of the doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. In what was a marquee pitching matchup between deGrom and Corbin Burnes in the early game, the...

