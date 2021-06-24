Nearly 50 charged in investigation of gun and drug trafficking in Albany
ALBANY — Nearly 50 alleged members of two different drug trafficking organizations were indicted as part of a sweeping probe into drug sales and violence in the city. Attorney General Letitia James said 47 people face over 700 charges in five indictments as a result of the multi-agency investigation, including drug and weapons sales and possession as well as enterprise corruption. The announcement comes amid a startling surge of violence in the city.www.timesunion.com
