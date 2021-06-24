Cancel
Gueydan, LA

UPDATE: Gueydan man accused of killing father

By KATC News
 19 days ago
VERMILION PARISH, La. – A Gueydan man is accused of killing his father Wednesday night.

Vermilion Parish Deputies responded to a shooting incident Wednesday night on Lakeside Drive near Gueydan and Lake Arthur, according to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais.

A deputy encountered the suspect’s vehicle on LA Hwy 717 parked on the roadway. After an altercation with law enforcement, the suspect crashed his vehicle and was subsequently taken into custody, Langlinais stated.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Anthony Caro, III.

Investigators say there was an altercation between Anthony Carro III and his father, Anthony Caro, Jr. The altercation resulted in Anthony Caro, Jr. suffering a fatal gunshot.

Anthony Caro, III has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. More charges are pending, Langlinais added.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

