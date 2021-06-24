Someone’s in the kitchen with ‘Bubbe’ | Opinion

My favorite part of serving as this newspaper’s editor is having the opportunity to meet the people that live within the South Florida Jewish community.

For over a year, the COVID-19 health crisis caused a wedge between in-person engagement with our readers, but as more people are becoming fully vaccinated, once again I’m able to interact with the community beyond my desk.

My recent appearance as a guest on Susan Shovers’ “Cooking with Bubbe” show at the Vi at Aventura marked an early step toward normalcy for both me and the luxury senior community.

Shovers informed me that I was the show’s first guest from the outside world since the broadcasts began in April 2020. It’s understandable, with the senior population so vulnerable to infection from the disease.

Although the setting was a luxury high-rise condo in Aventura, and a world away from my long-departed grandmother’s old-world Brooklyn apartment, I immediately developed chemistry with “Bubbe,” and felt at home in her kitchen as we prepared and baked her apple strudel recipe.

As we schmoozed , I discovered her husband and I have the same first name, which helped set the friendly tone for the program.

The show’s success has become a bit of a surprise to the host.

“‘Bubbe’ was started as entertainment for residents on our in-house TV channel because of COVID and being in. I never thought it would become as popular as it is,” said Shovers.

“The original concept was to invite others to cook with or watch ‘Bubbe.’ I did about 22 episodes by myself, and now in season two, I am open to guests. I can be happy by myself or cooking with others.”

When I asked Shovers if the program was her way of performing a mitzvah and giving back to the community, she replied, “I don’t think I am giving back to the community, rather the community is giving back to me my dreams of what I always wanted to do — cooking and talking on television. I do both and I am so happy doing it. The sad part is that it took so long to begin a new career, but I guess it’s never too late.”

View other episodes of “Cooking with Bubbe” on ViLiving’s YouTube page at youtube.com/user/ViLiving/playlists .

I can never thank “Bubbe” enough for her warmth and hospitality. The experience certainly conjured up memories from my childhood.

Email your thoughts to Editor Alan Goch at algoch@sunsentinel.com .