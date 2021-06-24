The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov picks, odds, & analysis
The UFC is back with a pretty decent fight card this week, featuring the rare technique-filled heavyweight matchup between talented relative newcomer Ciryl Gane and veteran Russian bigman Alexander Volkov. Add a top prospect fight between Raoni Barcelos & Timur Valiev, as well as action wars between Andre Fili & Daniel Pineda, as well as Time Means & Nicolas Dalby, and it should make for a great night of MMA action.www.bloodyelbow.com
