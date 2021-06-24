The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov picks, odds, & analysis

One of the most anticipated trilogies in combat sports will take place on Saturday, July 10 at UFC 264, as former two-division champion Conor McGregor takes on former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier in the main event. Their much-anticipated third clash tops the marquee from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main UFC 264 fight card slated for a 10 p.m. ET start. McGregor is perhaps the biggest star ever employed by the promotion, but his mythical status has been diminished by losses in three of his last six fights. One of those defeats was a stoppage loss at the hands of Poirier, who cemented his own status as one of the sport's biggest stars with a clean knockout of the trash-talking Irishman in January.