Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Target teams up with Hasbro on Bullseye-branded Monopoly game with a shopping twist

By Brianna Kelly
bizjournals
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget Corp. is releasing its own limited-edition, Bullseye-branded Monopoly game this summer in partnership with toy company Hasbro. Monopoly: Target Edition is a bit different than the classic board game in that players buy items that they would find in stores rather than spend money on property, then they earn savings tokens along the way. The player who saves the most wins the game.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hasbro#Monopoly#Target Corp#Board Game#Bullseye#Target Edition#Hardlines Nik Nayar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Pawtucket, RIProvidence Business News

Kim Boyd named head of global brands and consumer innovation at Hasbro

PAWTUCKET – Kim Boyd has been named Hasbro Inc.’s head of global brands and consumer innovation, effective immediately, the company announced Tuesday. The role is within the newly created global consumer innovation organization unit and will be based in Pawtucket, Hasbro said. Boyd will be responsible for driving the company’s brands “cohesively, consistently and globally with consumer-led innovation,” according to the company.
Video GamesBenzinga

Game On! The Top Gaming Brands In 2021

This year is an exciting year for gamers. New gaming platforms incorporate fintech innovations based on blockchain and more, ushering in online automation and bringing parts of the gaming community together while also offering other advances in technologies like provably fair gaming. Some companies are going the extra step and...
Video Gamesreadwrite.com

Game On: 4 Ways to Level Up Your Video Game Brand Integration

Video games have long been a popular escape from reality. All ages and demographics find value in connecting with friends, challenging themselves to beat new levels, and developing new skills. But people engage with video games in an entirely different way than they did 30 years ago. People aren’t just...
HobbiesApartment Therapy

Get Ready, Shoppers: There’s a New Target-Themed Monopoly Game

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Now you can wander the aisles of Target and burn a hole in your wallet while in the comfort of your very own home. Monopoly just launched a Target-themed game, so all of you who live and breathe for Target deals, go directly to Target and buy this game. Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Hasbro Is Releasing A Super Mario Edition Of The Game Of Life

Hasbro has a brand new edition of The Game Of Life on the way as Nintendo fans will get a dose of Super Mario for this edition. As you can see from the images we have here, you'll be roaming through the Mushroom Kingdom as one of four friendly faces from the franchise as you make your way from one end of the kingdom to Bowser's castle. Along the way, you'll be entering different iconic worlds from the series that have different impacts on the characters and what they collect as you make your way around the board. It's a cool edition of the game that a lot of gamers will enjoy as they get another piece of nostalgia added to an old-school board game. We'll see how well it does compared to other Super Mario-themed items that have been released lately. The game is for players ages 8+ for 2-4 players and sells for $30 at most retailers. You can read a little bit more about it below as the game has been released today.
BusinessHollywood Reporter

Hasbro Inc.

U.S. toy maker Hasbro has completed the sale of Entertainment One Music, the Peppa Pig studio’s legacy music business, as part of a $385 million deal. The division was sold to entities…. Hasbro’s eOne Film, TV Revenues Fall. Entertainment One's production and distribution revenue slid 34 percent amid the continuing...
HobbiesElite Daily

This ‘Animal Crossing’ Monopoly Board Game Will Make You Do A Double Take

Get ready to collect all the Nook Miles you can because Hasbro teamed up with Nintendo to create an Animal Crossing Monopoly, and it looks too good to be true. For fans of the ever-popular Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, this new Monopoly game is just like the your virtual island life, where you’ll need to collect Bells, fossils, and more. If you’re ready to level up your game night with a Nook-approved board game, here’s where Animal Crossing Monopoly for some IRL island fun.
Hobbiesnintendowire.com

Official details about Animal Crossing Edition Monopoly Game

Thanks to Reddit user calysunflower, yesterday we saw a brand new Monopoly board game based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Initially spotted at Walmart, the board game is now appearing at Entertainment Earth. Not only that, we have a look at official images for the game as well as details.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Hasbro Announces Monopoly Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition

Nintendo and Hasbro have come together again as the company is releasing Monopoly Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition. Now you too can learn what it's like to be under the thumb of Tom Nook while rounding the board of one of the most iconic board games of all time. All kidding aside this is probably one of the more creative ways to apply Monopoly game rules to a different IP. Players will be taking in the island life as a new residents moving around the island with tokens inspired by the video game. In this version, players complete island tasks and meet other characters, but instead of buying properties and paying rent, players collect bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit.
BusinessSeattle Times

Bidding wars break out in market for brands selling via Amazon

Investors on the hunt for promising brands sold on Amazon.com are sparking bidding wars as competition intensifies to find the next hit product. The frenzy’s focus: the bevy of small businesses that have sprung up in recent years to sell their wares on Amazon’s vast marketplace. They’re being snapped up by Wall Street-backed startups known as aggregators, which are betting that their teams of e-commerce veterans can transform products into global brands.
RetailZacks.com

Bull of the Day: Yeti Holdings (YETI)

YETI - Free Report) is in the midst of an impressive run as the high-end cooler company diversifies its product portfolio to reach more consumers and create sustainable growth opportunities. And Wall Street has loved the stock, pushing Yeti up 130% in the last year. Expanding Its Cool. The Austin,...
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Traditional Toys and Games Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by Spin Master, Moose Enterprise Holdings, Mattel, Hasbro

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Traditional Toys and Games Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Traditional Toys and Games market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Traditional Toys and Games Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Posted by
Tom's Guide

Best backpacks for college 2021 — Nike, The North Face and more

The best backpacks for college are light enough to carry all day, yet big enough to stash everything from your laptop to gym clothes. As students across the country enjoy their summer vacation, retailers are launching back to school sales with discounts on all types of backpacks for college. Unlike...
bizjournals

Seven little-known secrets to good B2C outreach

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. In today’s e-commerce landscape, there’s more competition than ever for business-to-consumer companies. Customers have near-infinite options on how and where to spend their time online as well as multiple choices when it comes to most products and services. The leaders of a B2C company must develop effective strategies to both reach their target audience and persuade consumers to choose them rather than a competitor.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy