UFC

Yoel Romero sees $27 million award reduced in tainted supplement lawsuit update

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoel Romero’s financial windfall stemming from a lawsuit against Goldstar Performance Products took a hit on Thursday. The former UFC middleweight contender and current Bellator light heavyweight successfully sued Goldstar four years ago, and it was eventually ruled on May 28, 2019, that the supplement company owed Romero $27.45 million in damages after it was determined that a supplement he purchased from Goldstar led to him receiving a suspension from the USADA. Romero avoided a lengthy suspension, only being sidelined for six months after the USADA tested the supplement in question and discovered that it contained the banned substance Romero tested positive for despite it not being listed on the label.

www.mmafighting.com

