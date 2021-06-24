Yoel Romero sees $27 million award reduced in tainted supplement lawsuit update

UFC heavyweight and former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy reacted following his first-round KO loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264. Hardy rocked Tuivasa with punches and his legs started to go, but Hardy made a mistake and rushed in with his chin exposed and Tuivasa caught him with a massive counter shot and knocked him out. It was the third straight win for Tuivasa by knockout following wins over Harry Hunsucker and Stefan Struve in his last two fights. As for Hardy, this was his second straight knockout defeat after he was stopped by Marcin Tybura his last time out.