Jennifer Aniston Candidly Opened Up About Whether or Not She'll Ever Get Married Again

Hearts broke everywhere when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt split up in 2005. Thanks to Aniston being one of America's Sweethearts and making so many people feel like her pal, we all wanted to give her a hug when her famous marriage came to an end. We felt the same way when her marriage to Justin Theroux also came to an end in 2017 after being together for six years. Aniston, however, is taking it all in stride and is happy to just keep her life how it is.