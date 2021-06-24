Telethon for Documenting Black Birth Experiences Slated for June 25

Giving birth to a child should mark a positive memory in any mother’s life. But Black birth experiences can be less than pleasant, and even traumatic. BLACK ENTERPRISE recently reported a story in which baby Kyanni needed 13 stitches to fix a cut on her face, following an emergency C-section procedure. Sometimes a lower quality of care may be provided to Black women who utilize hospitals that serve a high number of Black populations, per a fact sheet provided by the National Partnership for Women & Families. If experiences about these Black birth experiences are not shared amongst women of color, exposing these situations will be harder to prevent in the future.