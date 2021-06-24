Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Telethon for Documenting Black Birth Experiences Slated for June 25

By Andrea Blackstone
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Giving birth to a child should mark a positive memory in any mother’s life. But Black birth experiences can be less than pleasant, and even traumatic. BLACK ENTERPRISE recently reported a story in which baby Kyanni needed 13 stitches to fix a cut on her face, following an emergency C-section procedure. Sometimes a lower quality of care may be provided to Black women who utilize hospitals that serve a high number of Black populations, per a fact sheet provided by the National Partnership for Women & Families. If experiences about these Black birth experiences are not shared amongst women of color, exposing these situations will be harder to prevent in the future.

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Birthing#Telethon#Black Women#Kyanni#The Irth Athon#Theirthapp#Black News Com#Irthapp#Seals Allers#Columbia University#Theirthapp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
SocietyNPR

These Black Moms Gave Birth Early. They Don't Want Their Experiences To Be Normal

Time for StoryCorps. Today, two women - friends and colleagues - remember the birth of their children. SHANTAY DAVIES-BALCH: My name is Shantay Renee Davies-Balch. I'm 38. SABRINA BEAVERS: My name is Sabrina Michelle Beavers. I'm 35. Also in the room is my little newborn daughter. Her name is Destiny Serena Nicole (ph) Johnson, and she's 5 weeks.
MoviesPosted by
People

Meet Haimy Assefa, Whose Film Black Birth Is a 'Love Letter' to Black Mothers

As a documentary filmmaker and journalist, Haimy Assefa is used to working behind the scenes. But when it came time for one of the most deeply personal experiences of her life — her journey into motherhood — Assefa, 35, stepped in front of the camera, pulling double duty as both a star and the creator of the short film Black Birth.
SocietyIndiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Experiences of an African student in America

I am still learning to be okay with being called a person of color. The phrase has a ring to it that doesn’t sit right with me. Before coming to America I was just a person. In my country, Zambia, the population is more than 90 percent Black , so there’s never been any need for some of these categories.
Beauty & FashionWTOP

‘Black Hair Experience’ pop-up exhibit expands to the DC area

“The Black Hair Experience,” a new pop-up art exhibit at National Harbor, celebrates Black beauty and culture in the social media age. “The whole premise of the experience is to really further the message that all Black hair is beautiful,” said creator Elizabeth Austin. She and partner Alisha Brooks started...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TravelNoire

Yacht'Nik: The Black-Owned Luxury Yacht Experience Inspired By Freaknik

Yacht’Nik is a Black-owned sailing experience that promises to deliver the best seven days of your life. Think of it as a floating Freaknik, the annual spring break street party typically attended by students from historically black colleges. But instead of Atlanta, Georgia, this flotilla travels to some of the most exotic locales around the globe. In fact, owner Jeremy Moore confirms that this is where the name originated.
PoliticsNew Pittsburgh Courier

This Week In Black History June 30 – July 6

1847—Dred Scott, and his wife, Harriet) files his famous lawsuit in St. Louis Circuit Court arguing that after living with a slave master for several years in non-slave territories, they should be considered free. After several twists and turns, the case makes its way to the United States Supreme Court where the court rules against Scott and Justice Roger B. Taney writes what may be the most racist decision ever rendered by the court.
Dillon, MTdillontribune.com

Births

June 25 – A baby girl to Andrew and Ann Zier of Dillon.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Reliving Twitch Plays Pokémon: the social experiment which birthed a religion

The infinite monkey theorem suggests that if you have an unlimited number of monkeys typing away, eventually they’ll produce something substantial like the complete works of William Shakespeare. For two unforgettable weeks back in 2014, I myself became a spam monkey – except in this instance it was to do something much better than writing sonnets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy