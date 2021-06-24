Cancel
Orlando, FL

People on the move

By Joe Rassel, Orlando Sentinel
Construction

Randy Zylstra was appointed director of Florida operations for Barton Malow Builders.

Consulting

Stephanie Lopez has joined Gallaher Edge, Orlando, as an organizational psychologist and executive coach.

Hospitality

Devon Nicholson was hired as director of finance at the Caribe Royale Orlando.

Robert Contreras was hired as director of rooms at the Caribe Royale Orlando.

Joshua Cain was hired as executive pastry chef at the Caribe Royale Orlando.

Chet Patel was hired as director of IT at the Caribe Royale Orlando.

Law

Eric C. Reed , a partner with Shutts & Bowen LLP, was appointed 2021-2022 president of the Orange County Bar Association, Orlando. The OCBA’s 2021-2022 Executive Council officers also include Karen Persis , Law Office of Karen Persis, P.A., president-elect; Amber Davis , Wolter Van Dyke Davis, PLLC, treasurer; and Arti Ajit Hirani , Meenakshi A. Hirani, P.A., secretary.

Public relations

Tom Alexander was appointed communications strategist at Curley & Pynn Public Relations Management, Maitland.

Submit professional appointments, management-level promotions and significant awards for individuals, along with photos as .jpg attachments, to peopleonmove@orlandosentinel.com .

