Forget Fake Meat: Wendy's Is Testing a Black Bean Burger
A shift towards plant-based meat has been one of the biggest trends in the fast food business (alongside, ironically enough, the explosion in chicken sandwiches). But even though many menus now have more vegetarian options, most of those new items are meant to replicate real meat. The two biggest names in the plant-based movement have been Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods -- both of which shun traditional veggie burgers for more high-tech, research-based, meat-mimicking products.www.foodandwine.com
Comments / 0