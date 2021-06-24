Forget Fake Meat: Wendy's Is Testing a Black Bean Burger

Wendy's brings different things to mind for people, depending on who you ask. For some, Wendy's burgers, with their signature square patties, define the chain. For others, it's the frosty, arguably made for dipping salty fries into. Maybe the baked potato and chili, things you don't really find at any other fast food chain, are what stands out the most. And for many, it's Wendy's chicken that immediately comes to mind, be it the classic nuggets, or the ever popular spicy chicken sandwich. Of course, if you're one for keeping up with trends, you're probably leaning towards the latter.