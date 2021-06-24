Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Forget Fake Meat: Wendy's Is Testing a Black Bean Burger

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shift towards plant-based meat has been one of the biggest trends in the fast food business (alongside, ironically enough, the explosion in chicken sandwiches). But even though many menus now have more vegetarian options, most of those new items are meant to replicate real meat. The two biggest names in the plant-based movement have been Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods -- both of which shun traditional veggie burgers for more high-tech, research-based, meat-mimicking products.

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bean#Veggie Burger#Beyond Burger#Food Drink#Ghost Pepper Ranch#Spicy Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Wendy’s is giving us the spiciest of dipping sauces

Wendy’s has the perfect option for anyone looking to spice up their meal. As reported by Chewboom, The new Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce is the condiment all heat seekers will reaching for all summer. The Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce is a great dipping sidekick to an order of Wendy’s Spicy...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Wendy's brings different things to mind for people, depending on who you ask. For some, Wendy's burgers, with their signature square patties, define the chain. For others, it's the frosty, arguably made for dipping salty fries into. Maybe the baked potato and chili, things you don't really find at any other fast food chain, are what stands out the most. And for many, it's Wendy's chicken that immediately comes to mind, be it the classic nuggets, or the ever popular spicy chicken sandwich. Of course, if you're one for keeping up with trends, you're probably leaning towards the latter.
Relationshipsprweek.com

Wendy’s surprises couple at their wedding with a spicy delivery

When Spicy Chicken Nugget superfans Chrissy and John tweeted at Wendy’s asking the brand to deliver nuggets to their wedding, Wendy’s delivered. On June 8, the soon-to-be-married duo tweeted at Wendy's saying, “how many retweets will it take for you to cater my wedding with Spicy Chicken Nuggets on June 26 as a gift for helping bring them back?”
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Arby's Tests New Wagyu Blend Burger

Arby's looks into adding a burger to the menu with the limited-time test of the new Wagyu Blend Burger at select locations in several markets, including Orlando/Daytona, FL; Flint, MI; and Lafayette, IN according to this Reddit thread. Arby's Wagyu Blend Burger features a hamburger patty made with a blend...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King Is Testing A Hershey Pie Shake. Here's How To Try It

For many fast-food chains, it's the summer of the sandwich. Whataburger is celebrating the season's arrival with a Pico de Gallo Whatachick'n Sandwich. Shake Shack is also joining the fast food chicken sandwich war with a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich. Sonic is getting in on the July holiday weekend release party, too, unveiling a Crave Burger with extra melty cheese and a sweet and tangy secret sauce.
Food & Drinksthatssotampa.com

ZooTampa is home to a Wendy’s Frosty Cart

ZooTampa, one of the most delightful spots to spend the day in the entire city, just got even cooler (literally) because it is home to the first Wendy’s Frosty Cart. That’s right, the iconic dessert that this blogger uses to dip fries in now has a cart at the resplendent escape.
Food & Drinksb93radio.com

Wendy’s Joins The Plant-Based Trend

The popular fast-food chain joins other restaurants such as Burger King, Carl’s Jr., and White Castle with the release of a new plant-based Spicy Black Bean Burger in select restaurants across the country. The vegan burger was released earlier this week topped with tomatoes, sliced onions, lettuce, jalapenos, and the option of pepper jack cheese and spicy chipotle sauce.
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Cooking with Karli: Sweet potato and black bean burgers recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the 4th of July on approach, it’s time to bring out the grill and get cooking!. Now, you don’t have to be a meat lover to enjoy the fruits of the flames. We’re making delicious veggie burgers out of sweet potatoes and beans! You won’t have the meat sweats, but you’ll sure have a smile.
RecipesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Black and White Bean Salsa

1 (15- or 16-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained. 1 (15- or 16-ounce) can Great Northern beans, drained. 1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano (or 1 teaspoon dried) Note: Can be made 2 days ahead. Cover and chill. Bring to room temperature before serving. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil...
Recipesthetahoeweekly.com

Black Bean and Corn Salad

My former partner was a Kundalini Yoga teacher, a former Sikh and a vegetarian. We would visit his mother, Jim, who lived in Connecticut. She taught me how to make this delicious summer salad. I’ve adapted it in numerous ways, including adding edamame beans to the recipe. This is an easy side dish to prepare that is always a hit at barbecues and potluck dinners.
Food Safetyspectrumnews1.com

Fake meat and real meat ‘not nutritionally equivalent,’ researchers find

Impossible burgers, Beyond sausage, Zero chicken: plant-based meat alternatives have been popping up all over in fast food joints and grocery stores. Fake hamburgers taste a lot like the real thing, and the nutritional labels may make people think they have a similar nutritional value, researchers from Duke University say. But a new study shows they're not substitutes, at least in terms of nutrition.
RecipesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Recipe of the Day: Pecan Bean Veggie Burgers

Homemade vegetable burgers help you save on calories and avoid eating additive ingredients to keep the store-bought fresh. Whenever you have a chance to make your own patties, take advantage of its creativity and add unusual ingredients that give your burgers a boost of flavor, such as fresh pecans for extra crunch and sweetness.
Recipesgetthegloss.com

RECIPE: Karen Koramshai's vegan black bean and tofu tacos

Impress guests with this tasty recipe, perfect for long, lazy lunches. If you're looking for healthy and delicious food inspiration, look no further than cook Karen Koramshai's new website. The model and mum-of-three and recently launched the site, which is a goldmine of nourishing recipes, to help us discover new ways to live tastier, healthier and happier lives.
Food & Drinkstheimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Pringles

I’ve now lost count of my days spent embroiled in the chicken sandwich war. Whenever I feel they are close to an end, another challenger enters the fray. New culinary battles ensue. I’ve seen some good sandwiches come and go by the wayside. Young. Fresh. Barely out of the test...
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

14 Black Bean Recipes That Use Canned Black Beans

All you need is a can of black beans (order them here!) and a few other ingredients to make these 14 creative and delicious black beans recipes. From chili to soup, making dinner with your canned black beans couldn't be any easier. Most of these recipes take less than 30 minutes start-to-finish, making them perfect for your weeknight meals.
Recipesfreelibrary.org

Edible Alphabet Recipe of the Week: Black Bean Burgers

Edible Alphabet is a free English Language Learning (ELL) program offered by the Free Library's Culinary Literacy Center. Our mission is to teach English language and literacy skills through hands-on cooking projects. For the time being, all Edible Alphabet classes are being run virtually in the interest of public health and safety. During weeks when virtual classes are on break, we will be sharing weekly recipes from our class curriculum and participants.
RestaurantsNews 12

Food Truck Friday: Meat's Meat

Meat's Meat is a food truck located on Long Island’s north fork serving up traditional barbecue. Everything is made in house, by hand, from scratch by Pit Master Larry 'Meat' Mondello. GUIDE: Where to find food trucks on Long Island. Some of the items they offer include pork ribs, smoke...
Recipesmukilteobeacon.com

Vegetarian Baked Beans | Let's Cook!

Serves 8-10 • 1 big yellow onion, chopped. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl. Transfer into a greased 13x9 baking dish. Bake for 40-45 minutes. Send your recipes to [email protected] or mail them to The Beacon, 728 3rd St., Suite D, Mukilteo, WA 98275. Note: By submitting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy