Mario Golf: Super Rush Isn't Afraid To Get Weird

By Therese McPherson
Kotaku
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario Golf: Super Rush is Camelot’s sixth addition to the Mario Golf series, but this time it’s not just about taking turns smacking a ball across expensive-looking lawns. Instead, you’ll be running around frantically with up to four other players at the same time, hitting your ball down the course and then chasing madly after it, everyone struggling to avoid barking bombs, gusty winds, and other wild obstacles. Mario Golf: Super Rush lives up to its name.

