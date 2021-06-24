Mario Golf: Super Rush Isn't Afraid To Get Weird

Not to long after Breath of the Wild released, fans of the game began trying their best to pull off crazy trick shots. This has only continued throughout the years since its release, resulting in some absolutely insane clips on social media that boggle the minds of many players. Now Kit and Krysta are giving them a go, albeit toned down quite a bit from the craziness often seen in the more popular clips. The two challenge one another to some fun trick shots, and the video is sure to include where they’re going at it so those interested can also give it a whirl themselves.