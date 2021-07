Where would an MMORPG be without a gear system? Lost. Alone. Frightened. Clinging to the side of an iceberg of indifference, adrift in the vast sea of purposelessness. Or it’d totally be OK, because games don’t always have to conform to the standard. But in the case of Elyon, it most definitely has gear — and it wants you to know how such a fiendishly complex setup works.