The Sims 4 Is Hosting An In-Game Music Festival Now

By Mike Fahey
Kotaku
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sims series has partnered with nearly 500 musical artists since 2004 to record their popular songs in the game’s adorable gibberish language, Simlish. Now The Sims 4 is taking pop Simlish music to the next level with Sims Sessions, an in-game music festival running from June 29 through July 7, featuring songs from Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals, and Joy Oladokun.

kotaku.com

