Oakland County leaders support launching conviction integrity unit
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is a step closer to launching a conviction integrity unit to investigate potential wrongful conviction cases. County leaders, including Prosecutor Karen McDonald, County Executive David Coulter and commissioners, gathered at a news conference and showed support for the unit Thursday. Coulter will include $350,000 for the unit in his budget, which must then be approved by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners.www.freep.com
