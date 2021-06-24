LOTRO's New Legendary Progression Servers Launching On June 30th

Skyrim was first released almost a decade ago. A lot has changed in that time, but Bethesda’s open-world epic is still very much alive. As of this moment, it has over 13,000 concurrent players on Steam and is available on six different consoles. Those are some very impressive numbers. Despite its success and acclaim, I have always been fairly ambivalent about the game. Sure, I had fun with it back when it first came out. Two console generations and ten years ago. But I’ve certainly never felt the need to buy it again, and I’m not sure it’s as brilliant as it’s made out to be. I can only apologise. However, if you aren’t already too busy writing me hate mail, I’ll try and explain.
