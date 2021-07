The United States Women’s National Team have an Olympic roster, and we break it all down on Episode 55 of the SSFC Podcast. The USWNT have 18 players and 4 alternates headed to Tokyo, and we go through the roster to discuss who made the team and who was on the outside looking in. We also get into a couple of questions surrounding this roster, most notably on a player that was left off the team as well as whether a couple of players who made the roster will be 100% by the time the tournament begins.